Milkshakes in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Burger Bar
Burger Bar
223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne
|Chocolate Strawberry Milkshake
|$5.50
Vanilla ice cream mixed with our house made strawberry puree and chocolate syrup.
Enjoy the rich taste like a chocolate covered strawberry.
|Strawberry Milkshake**
|$5.50
House made strawberry puree with Vanilla ice cream.
|Vanilla & Chocolate Swirl Milkshake
|$5.50
Mix of Chocolate and Vanilla ice cream. Will appear like chocolate milkshake just not as rich.