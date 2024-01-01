Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Fort Wayne

Go
Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Fort Wayne restaurants that serve milkshakes

a289c39a-1998-4415-bc3a-afd17a1d5bfd image

 

Burger Bar

223 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Strawberry Milkshake$5.50
Vanilla ice cream mixed with our house made strawberry puree and chocolate syrup.
Enjoy the rich taste like a chocolate covered strawberry.
Strawberry Milkshake**$5.50
House made strawberry puree with Vanilla ice cream.
Vanilla & Chocolate Swirl Milkshake$5.50
Mix of Chocolate and Vanilla ice cream. Will appear like chocolate milkshake just not as rich.
More about Burger Bar
Consumer pic

 

THE CLUB ROOM AT THE CLYDE - 1808 Bluffton Rd

1808 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Milkshake$6.00
More about THE CLUB ROOM AT THE CLYDE - 1808 Bluffton Rd

Map

Map

