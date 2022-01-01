Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Fort Wayne

Go
Fort Wayne restaurants
Toast

Fort Wayne restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Consumer pic

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd

4636 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.4 (79 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
Seven crunchy cheese sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
More about Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd
Consumer pic

WRAPS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Wings & Ribs - W Jefferson

6439 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.2 (360 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$10.99
Seven crunchy cheese sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
More about Buffalo Wings & Ribs - W Jefferson
Corner Pocket Pub image

 

Corner Pocket Pub

3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.6 (63 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
More about Corner Pocket Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne

Street Tacos

Chips And Salsa

Octopus

Corn Dogs

Chicken Caesar Salad

Steak Fajitas

Bulgogi

Quesadillas

Map

More near Fort Wayne to explore

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Columbia City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Marion

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Muncie

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (979 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston