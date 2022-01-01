Nachos in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve nachos
More about Taqueria Salsa Grille
Taqueria Salsa Grille
2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne
|NACHOS
|$7.50
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|Kids Nachos
|$5.49
More about Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
|Nacho's Full Order
|$15.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with BBQ sauce, smoked meat, lettuce & tomato
|Nacho's Half Order
|$9.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with BBQ sauce, smoked meat, lettuce & tomato
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Santa Fe Nachos
|$10.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, fresh jalapeños, tortilla chips
More about 07 Pub
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
07 Pub
3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Nachos
|$9.00
More about Bandidos
Bandidos
7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne
|Muchacho Nacho
|$6.49
A small pile of chips that has yellow queso, melted cheese and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken or chorizo. It is topped with hand-diced tomatoes. It is served with a child's size drink.
|Build Your Own Nacho
|$14.99
You can create your own nachos. First choose a size. Then you can add pinto beans, black beans, and/or rice. Next, choose any meat or sauteed veggies. Then add either white or yellow queso, along with Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. The last step is to top your nachos with as many of the fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream.
|Nachos
Twelve individual chips topped with your choice of ground beef, shredded roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, black or pinto beans. Topped with melted cheese and garnished with romaine lettuce and hand diced tomatoes. Can also add our fresh pickled jalapeno peppers upon request.
More about Salsa Grille - Coldwater
GRILL
Salsa Grille - Coldwater
7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
|KIDS NACHOS
|$5.49
|NACHOS
|$7.95
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Hop River Brewing Company
Hop River Brewing Company
1515 N Harrison St, Fort Wayne
|Brewery Nachos
|$9.00
Layered nachos with Beer Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, and Roasted Peppers with a side of Chili Salsa Verde. (Add chicken for $2).
More about Mercado
Mercado
111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Lil' Nachos
|$5.00
daily-made tortilla chips topped with quest and choice of steak or chicken
More about Guadalupe's Mexican Grill
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill
10345 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne
|Nachos
More about The Stand
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT
The Stand
5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne
|Nachos W/ Cheese
|$3.19
|Nacho Supreme
|$3.89
Nachos with Meat & Melted Cheese
More about Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne
|Nacho's Full Order
|$15.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with BBQ sauce, smoked meat, lettuce & tomato
|Nacho's Half Order
|$9.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with BBQ sauce, smoked meat, lettuce & tomato
More about Bandidos
Bandidos
4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
|Nacho Fries
|$9.99
|Muchacho Nacho
|$6.49
A small pile of chips that has yellow queso, melted cheese and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken or chorizo. It is topped with hand-diced tomatoes. It is served with a child's size drink.
|Build Your Own Nacho
|$14.99
You can create your own nachos. First choose a size. Then you can add pinto beans, black beans, and/or rice. Next, choose any meat or sauteed veggies. Then add either white or yellow queso, along with Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. The last step is to top your nachos with as many of the fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream.
More about Corner Pocket Pub
Corner Pocket Pub
3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne
|Loaded Nachos
|$10.99
Meat and Cheese Nachos topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalapeños.
|Meat and Cheese Nachos
|$7.99
Your choice of beef or chicken topped with cheese.
More about Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
Shigs in Pit Maplecrest
6250 Maplecrest Rd., Fort Wayne
|Nacho's Full Order
|$15.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with BBQ sauce, smoked meat, lettuce & tomato
|Nacho's Half Order
|$9.99
Corn tortilla chips topped with BBQ sauce, smoked meat, lettuce & tomato
More about Bandidos
Bandidos
6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne
|Muchacho Nacho
|$6.49
A small pile of chips that has yellow queso, melted cheese and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken or chorizo. It is topped with hand-diced tomatoes. It is served with a child's size drink.
|Build Your Own Nacho
|$14.99
You can create your own nachos. First choose a size. Then you can add pinto beans, black beans, and/or rice. Next, choose any meat or sauteed veggies. Then add either white or yellow queso, along with Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese. The last step is to top your nachos with as many of the fresh vegetables, bacon and/or sour cream.
|Nachos
Twelve individual chips topped with your choice of ground beef, shredded roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, black or pinto beans. Topped with melted cheese and garnished with romaine lettuce and hand diced tomatoes. Can also add our fresh pickled jalapeno peppers upon request.
More about Alto Grado at The Landing
PIZZA
Alto Grado at The Landing
111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
More about Salsa Grille - YMCA
Salsa Grille - YMCA
5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne
|NACHOS
|$7.95
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|Kids Nachos
|$5.49
More about Salsa Grille - Coventry
Salsa Grille - Coventry
5735 Falls Drive, Fort Wayne
|Kids Nachos
|$5.49
|NACHOS
|$7.95
Warm crunchy tortilla chips with your choice of beans and meat, then covered in our signature roasted poblano queso sauce with your choice of toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot