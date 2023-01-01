Parrilla in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve parrilla
Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
6328 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne
|Pollo A la Parrilla
|$15.00
8 oz. Marinated chicken breast with chimichurri sauce, garnished with cambray onions, and jalapeño toreado.
*Includes a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a choice of tortillas.
Cactus Grill Mexican Restaurant - 4122 Lima Road A-7
4122 Lima Road A-7, Fort Wayne
|Pollo Parrilla
|$15.99
Grilled chicken breast and red Mexican sausage covered in House queso dip topped with fresh cilantro.
Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole and toreado chili peppers