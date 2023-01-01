Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Parrilla in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants that serve parrilla

Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

6328 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pollo A la Parrilla$15.00
8 oz. Marinated chicken breast with chimichurri sauce, garnished with cambray onions, and jalapeño toreado.
*Includes a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and a choice of tortillas.
More about Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
BG pic

 

Cactus Grill Mexican Restaurant - 4122 Lima Road A-7

4122 Lima Road A-7, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Parrilla$15.99
Grilled chicken breast and red Mexican sausage covered in House queso dip topped with fresh cilantro.
Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole and toreado chili peppers
More about Cactus Grill Mexican Restaurant - 4122 Lima Road A-7

