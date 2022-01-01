Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve pies

Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd

8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pie$3.49
More about Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
B. Antonio's Pizza image

PIZZA

B. Antonio's Pizza

5417 Meijer Drive, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
Takeout
(2) Apple Pie Calzones$8.00
Apple Pie Calzone$5.00
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
B. Antonio's Pizza image

 

B. Antonio's Pizza

10011 Lima Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie Calzone$5.00
(2) Apple Pie Calzones$8.00
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
Item pic

 

Shigs In Pit - Fairfield

2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie Baked Beans$2.79
More about Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
Pint and Slice image

 

Pint and Slice

816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
16" Sweetie Pie$25.00
Our Sweetie Pie is topped with Dried Cranberries, Garlic, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Red Peppers Flakes, Spinach.
More about Pint and Slice
Alto Grado at The Landing image

PIZZA

Alto Grado at The Landing

111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (40 reviews)
Takeout
East Coast Plain Pie$15.21
Plain Pie (Cheese)$9.82
More about Alto Grado at The Landing

