Pies in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve pies
Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
|Pie
|$3.49
PIZZA
B. Antonio's Pizza
5417 Meijer Drive, Fort Wayne
|(2) Apple Pie Calzones
|$8.00
|Apple Pie Calzone
|$5.00
B. Antonio's Pizza
10011 Lima Road, Fort Wayne
|Apple Pie Calzone
|$5.00
|(2) Apple Pie Calzones
|$8.00
Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne
|Apple Pie Baked Beans
|$2.79
Pint and Slice
816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne
|16" Sweetie Pie
|$25.00
Our Sweetie Pie is topped with Dried Cranberries, Garlic, Goat Cheese, Olive Oil, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Red Peppers Flakes, Spinach.