Pretzels in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve pretzels
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne
|Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese
|$9.95
Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
07 Pub
3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$7.00
Hop River Brewing Company
1515 N Harrison St, Fort Wayne
|Soft Pretzel with Laser Beer Cheese
|$8.00
Lasers beer cheese topped with chives, served with Zinnia’s Bakehouse pretzels
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT
The Stand
5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne
|Pretzel W/ Cheese
|$3.19
|Pretzel
|$2.79
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
113 E Center St, Warsaw
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$9.00
baked pretzels/beer cheese bisque
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Savery Vegan Grill
1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne
|Pretzel Dog
|$4.49
Grilled Lightlife hot dog topped with melty cheese on a toasted pretzel stick