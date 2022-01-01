Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve pretzels

Bagger Dave's Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2886 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1281 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Rails & Craft Beer Cheese$9.95
Soft-baked pretzels with warm craft beer cheese and pico de gallo.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
07 Pub image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

07 Pub

3516 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.7 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel$7.00
More about 07 Pub
Item pic

 

Hop River Brewing Company

1515 N Harrison St, Fort Wayne

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzel with Laser Beer Cheese$8.00
Lasers beer cheese topped with chives, served with Zinnia’s Bakehouse pretzels
More about Hop River Brewing Company
Item pic

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT

The Stand

5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel W/ Cheese$3.19
Pretzel$2.79
More about The Stand
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

113 E Center St, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$9.00
baked pretzels/beer cheese bisque
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Corner Pocket Pub image

 

Corner Pocket Pub

3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.6 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Pretzel$2.99
More about Corner Pocket Pub
Savery Vegan Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Savery Vegan Grill

1122 Taylor St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Dog$4.49
Grilled Lightlife hot dog topped with melty cheese on a toasted pretzel stick
More about Savery Vegan Grill
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$9.00
baked pretzels/beer cheese bisque
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

