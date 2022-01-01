Quesadillas in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve quesadillas
Taqueria Salsa Grille
2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.49
|QUESADILLA
|$7.50
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Bandidos
7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne
|Bandidos Quesadilla
|$13.19
A large flour grilled tortilla filled with white queso, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and grilled mesquite chicken. Garnished with freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Burger
|$12.99
|Quesadilla
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with freshly shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, bacon and green onions. Garnished with pico de gallo, freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
GRILL
Salsa Grille - Coldwater
7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
|KIDS QUESADILLAS
|$5.49
|QUESADILLA
|$7.95
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Mercado
111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Mini Quesadilla
|$5.00
two mini cheese quesadillas with your choice of rice or beans
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
113 E Center St, Warsaw
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink
Bandidos
4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
|Bandidos Quesadilla
|$13.19
A large flour grilled tortilla filled with white queso, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and grilled mesquite chicken. Garnished with freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Burger
|$12.99
|Quesadilla
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with freshly shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, bacon and green onions. Garnished with pico de gallo, freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
Bandidos
6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne
|Bandidos Quesadilla
|$13.19
A large flour grilled tortilla filled with white queso, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and grilled mesquite chicken. Garnished with freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
|Quesadilla Burger
|$12.99
|Quesadilla
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with freshly shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, bacon and green onions. Garnished with pico de gallo, freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne
2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink
Salsa Grille - YMCA
5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.49
|QUESADILLA
|$7.95
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot