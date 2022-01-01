Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Taqueria Salsa Grille

2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.49
QUESADILLA$7.50
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Taqueria Salsa Grille
Item pic

 

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Bandidos Quesadilla$13.19
A large flour grilled tortilla filled with white queso, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and grilled mesquite chicken. Garnished with freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
Quesadilla Burger$12.99
Quesadilla
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with freshly shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, bacon and green onions. Garnished with pico de gallo, freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
More about Bandidos
Item pic

GRILL

Salsa Grille - Coldwater

7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (649 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS QUESADILLAS$5.49
QUESADILLA$7.95
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Salsa Grille - Coldwater
Item pic

 

Mercado

111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mini Quesadilla$5.00
two mini cheese quesadillas with your choice of rice or beans
More about Mercado
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

113 E Center St, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Item pic

 

Bandidos

4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bandidos Quesadilla$13.19
A large flour grilled tortilla filled with white queso, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and grilled mesquite chicken. Garnished with freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
Quesadilla Burger$12.99
Quesadilla
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with freshly shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, bacon and green onions. Garnished with pico de gallo, freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
More about Bandidos
Corner Pocket Pub image

 

Corner Pocket Pub

3215 St Joe Center Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.6 (63 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$5.99
More about Corner Pocket Pub
Item pic

 

Bandidos

6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bandidos Quesadilla$13.19
A large flour grilled tortilla filled with white queso, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and grilled mesquite chicken. Garnished with freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
Quesadilla Burger$12.99
Quesadilla
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with freshly shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, bacon and green onions. Garnished with pico de gallo, freshly shredded romaine lettuce and sour cream.
More about Bandidos
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Served with choice of side and kids drink
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne
Kids Quesadilla image

 

Salsa Grille - YMCA

5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (733 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.49
QUESADILLA$7.95
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Salsa Grille - YMCA
aad86da0-403b-4e34-a4ad-49351d8f4d4a image

 

Salsa Grille - Coventry

5735 Falls Drive, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.49
QUESADILLA$7.95
Flour Tortilla with melted Chihuahua cheese and choice of meat, then grilled, and stuffed with your choice of fresh toppings. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Salsa Grille - Coventry

