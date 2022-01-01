Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Snapper in
Fort Wayne
/
Fort Wayne
/
Snapper
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve snapper
REBUILDING Saisaki
200 E. Main Street, Suite 120, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Sashimi Red Snapper
$6.50
More about REBUILDING Saisaki
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne
2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne
Avg 4.3
(1675 reviews)
Blackened Red Snapper & Shrimp
$24.00
pineapple salsa/cilantro rice/broccoli
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne
French Fries
Rib Tips
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Rangoon
Italian Sandwiches
Tacos
Bruschetta
Tuna Salad
More near Fort Wayne to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Fairmount
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(837 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston