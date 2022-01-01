Tacos in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve tacos
Taqueria Salsa Grille
2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne
|STREET TACOS
|$2.50
Choice of Flour or Corn, meat, onions, and cilantro.. .50 for additional toppings. Lengua has $1.00 up charge
|Kids Tacos (2)
|$5.49
PIZZA
B. Antonio's Pizza
5417 Meijer Drive, Fort Wayne
|12" Vegan Taco
|$16.00
|7" Taco
|$8.00
Salsa, Taco Seasoning, Beef, Mozzarella cheese, Topped with Romaine, Tomato, Colby cheese
|14" Taco
|$20.00
Bandidos
7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne
|Street Tacos
|$15.79
|Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Your choice of a crispy shell or soft flour tortilla shell filled with beans, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Served with dressing on the side.
GRILL
Salsa Grille - Coldwater
7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne
|6" Flour Tortilla (Taco)
|$0.20
|TACOS 3
|$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|5" Flour Tortillas (Kids Taco)
|$0.15
Mercadito Taqueria
111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Quesabirria Taco
|$4.00
Beef Birria (De Res)
Served with Cilantro, Onion, Limes
Mercado
111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne
|Ernie's Fish Taco
|$6.00
beer battered fish, piloncillo mayo, carrot slaw
|Kids Steak Taco
|$5.00
steak taco on white corn tortilla with your choice of rice or beans
|Taco Combo
|$10.00
Any two tacos plus your choice of beans or rice (available 11am-4pm only)
B. Antonio's Pizza
10011 Lima Road, Fort Wayne
|10" Taco
|$12.00
|7" Vegan Taco
|$8.00
|12" Vegan Taco(Vegan)
|$16.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Guadalupe's Mexican Grill
10345 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne
|Tacos
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT
The Stand
5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne
|Taco In A Bag
|$3.29
Nacho Cheese Doritos with our seasoned beef and melted cheese mixed together.
Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
113 E Center St, Warsaw
|Tacos Sweet Potato
|$14.00
oven roasted sweet potato/black bean corn salsa/cotija cheese/avocado crema
|Tacos Grilled Shrimp
|$16.00
three soft tacos/shredded lettuce/chili mayo/pineapple salsa/Cotija cheese/avocado crema/served with tortilla chips, salsa & queso
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$14.00
smoked pork/BBQ sauce/pineapple salsa/pickeled red onion/cotija cheese/cilantro
Pint and Slice
816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne
|GF Taco Pizza
|$14.00
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, Twisted Beans.
|16" Taco
|$27.50
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, Twisted Beans.
Bandidos
4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne
|Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Street Tacos
|$15.79
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
Your choice of a crispy shell or soft flour tortilla shell filled with beans, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Served with dressing on the side.
Bandidos
6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne
|Street Tacos
|$15.79
|Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$14.99
You can choose a combination of any three burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
|Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada
|$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
PIZZA
Trubble Brewing
2725 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Brunch Tacos
|$11.00
Two corn tortillas with Sriracha mayo, cheese and bacon bits. Topped with cilantro and served with fries.
|Veg Out Tacos
|$11.00
Two corn tortillas filled with a mixture of black beans & mushrooms, topped with red cabbage, fresh pineapple, cilantro, feta, and a 3-onion vinaigrette. Served with fries.
|Cluckin Tacos
|$12.00
Hoffman Organics grilled chicken thighs and BBQ, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions and spicy Sri-rancha dressing in two grilled corn tortillas. Served with hand-cut fries.
Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne
2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Tacos Sweet Potato
|$14.00
oven roasted sweet potato/black bean corn salsa/cotija cheese/avocado crema
|Tacos Grilled Shrimp
|$16.00
three soft tacos/shredded lettuce/chili mayo/pineapple salsa/Cotija cheese/avocado crema/served with tortilla chips, salsa & queso
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$14.00
smoked pork/BBQ sauce/pineapple salsa/pickeled red onion/cotija cheese/cilantro
Salsa Grille - YMCA
5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne
|2 TACOS W/RICE+BEANS ON THE SIDE
|$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|FIESTA TACO SALAD
|$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
|TACOS 3
|$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Salsa Grille - Coventry
5735 Falls Drive, Fort Wayne
|2 TACOS W/RICE+BEANS ON THE SIDE
|$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
|Family Meal Deal ( 8 Tacos)
|$14.99
8 Individual Street Style Tacos. Your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.. Your choice of meat and served with onions and cilantro.. Add other toppings for extra charge. 4- 2 ounce Salsa’s come with the meal..
|FIESTA TACO SALAD
|$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot