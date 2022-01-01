Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve tacos

STREET TACOS image

 

Taqueria Salsa Grille

2031 Broadway St, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
STREET TACOS$2.50
Choice of Flour or Corn, meat, onions, and cilantro.. .50 for additional toppings. Lengua has $1.00 up charge
Kids Tacos (2)$5.49
More about Taqueria Salsa Grille
B. Antonio's Pizza image

PIZZA

B. Antonio's Pizza

5417 Meijer Drive, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)
Takeout
12" Vegan Taco$16.00
7" Taco$8.00
Salsa, Taco Seasoning, Beef, Mozzarella cheese, Topped with Romaine, Tomato, Colby cheese
14" Taco$20.00
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada image

 

Bandidos

7510 Winchester Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 3.9 (553 reviews)
Takeout
Street Tacos$15.79
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Taco Salad$11.99
Your choice of a crispy shell or soft flour tortilla shell filled with beans, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Served with dressing on the side.
More about Bandidos
TACOS 3 image

GRILL

Salsa Grille - Coldwater

7755 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (649 reviews)
Takeout
6" Flour Tortilla (Taco)$0.20
TACOS 3$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
5" Flour Tortillas (Kids Taco)$0.15
More about Salsa Grille - Coldwater
Mercadito Taqueria image

 

Mercadito Taqueria

111 W Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Quesabirria Taco$4.00
Beef Birria (De Res)
Served with Cilantro, Onion, Limes
More about Mercadito Taqueria
Item pic

 

Mercado

111 w Columbia St, Fort Wayne

Avg 5 (862 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ernie's Fish Taco$6.00
beer battered fish, piloncillo mayo, carrot slaw
Kids Steak Taco$5.00
steak taco on white corn tortilla with your choice of rice or beans
Taco Combo$10.00
Any two tacos plus your choice of beans or rice (available 11am-4pm only)
More about Mercado
B. Antonio's Pizza image

 

B. Antonio's Pizza

10011 Lima Road, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
10" Taco$12.00
7" Vegan Taco$8.00
12" Vegan Taco(Vegan)$16.00
More about B. Antonio's Pizza
Tacos image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Guadalupe's Mexican Grill

10345 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.6 (309 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos
More about Guadalupe's Mexican Grill
Taco In A Bag image

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT

The Stand

5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Taco In A Bag$3.29
Nacho Cheese Doritos with our seasoned beef and melted cheese mixed together.
More about The Stand
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Warsaw

113 E Center St, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Sweet Potato$14.00
oven roasted sweet potato/black bean corn salsa/cotija cheese/avocado crema
Tacos Grilled Shrimp$16.00
three soft tacos/shredded lettuce/chili mayo/pineapple salsa/Cotija cheese/avocado crema/served with tortilla chips, salsa & queso
Tacos Al Pastor$14.00
smoked pork/BBQ sauce/pineapple salsa/pickeled red onion/cotija cheese/cilantro
More about Mad Anthony's - Warsaw
Pint and Slice image

 

Pint and Slice

816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Taco Pizza$14.00
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, Twisted Beans.
16" Taco$27.50
Our Taco Pizza is topped with Cheddar Jack, Ground Beef, Pizza Blend, Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Sour Cream, Taco Sauce, Twisted Beans.
More about Pint and Slice
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada image

 

Bandidos

4122 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Street Tacos$15.79
Taco Salad$11.99
Your choice of a crispy shell or soft flour tortilla shell filled with beans, fresh hand-cut romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, and your choice of ground beef, roast beef, shredded chicken, sweet chorizo, seafood, or sauteed veggies. Served with dressing on the side.
More about Bandidos
Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada image

 

Bandidos

6536 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
Street Tacos$15.79
Pick 3 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$14.99
You can choose a combination of any three burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
Pick 2 Burrito, Taco, Enchilada$12.99
You can choose a combination of any two burritos, enchiladas, and/or tacos. Served with black or pinto beans and rice.
More about Bandidos
Trubble Brewing image

PIZZA

Trubble Brewing

2725 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brunch Tacos$11.00
Two corn tortillas with Sriracha mayo, cheese and bacon bits. Topped with cilantro and served with fries.
Veg Out Tacos$11.00
Two corn tortillas filled with a mixture of black beans & mushrooms, topped with red cabbage, fresh pineapple, cilantro, feta, and a 3-onion vinaigrette. Served with fries.
Cluckin Tacos$12.00
Hoffman Organics grilled chicken thighs and BBQ, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions and spicy Sri-rancha dressing in two grilled corn tortillas. Served with hand-cut fries.
More about Trubble Brewing
Item pic

 

Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne

2002 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1675 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Sweet Potato$14.00
oven roasted sweet potato/black bean corn salsa/cotija cheese/avocado crema
Tacos Grilled Shrimp$16.00
three soft tacos/shredded lettuce/chili mayo/pineapple salsa/Cotija cheese/avocado crema/served with tortilla chips, salsa & queso
Tacos Al Pastor$14.00
smoked pork/BBQ sauce/pineapple salsa/pickeled red onion/cotija cheese/cilantro
More about Mad Anthony's - Ft. Wayne
Item pic

 

Salsa Grille - YMCA

5709 YMCA Park Dr E, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (733 reviews)
Takeout
2 TACOS W/RICE+BEANS ON THE SIDE$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
FIESTA TACO SALAD$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
TACOS 3$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
More about Salsa Grille - YMCA
Item pic

 

Salsa Grille - Coventry

5735 Falls Drive, Fort Wayne

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 TACOS W/RICE+BEANS ON THE SIDE$7.95
Choice of flour, corn, or crunchy shells, meat, and toppings of your choice. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat choice.
- Hot
Family Meal Deal ( 8 Tacos)$14.99
8 Individual Street Style Tacos. Your choice of Flour or Corn Tortillas.. Your choice of meat and served with onions and cilantro.. Add other toppings for extra charge. 4- 2 ounce Salsa’s come with the meal..
FIESTA TACO SALAD$7.95
Large crispy tortilla shell, lettuce, choice of beans, meat, and toppings with your choice of our signature Red Chile Caesar or Tomatillo Lime Ranch dressing. Price starts at $6.95, based on meat.
- Hot
More about Salsa Grille - Coventry

