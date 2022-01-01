Turkey clubs in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd
8506 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$8.99
Served on a butter toasted bun
More about Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
2008 Fairfield Ave, Fort Wayne
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$8.99
Served on a butter toasted bun
More about Pint and Slice
Pint and Slice
816 South Calhoun Street, Fort Wayne
|Turkey Club Grinder
Turkey Club is served with Bacon , Romaine Lettuce, Mayo, Tomatoes, Turkey.