Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Udon noodles in
Fort Wayne
/
Fort Wayne
/
Udon Noodles
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve udon noodles
Miyabi New - 6532 E State Blvd.
6532 E State Blvd., Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Udon Noodle
$0.00
Stir fried udon with broccoli, zucchini, onion and carrot
More about Miyabi New - 6532 E State Blvd.
SAISAKI
200 E. Main Street, Suite 120, Fort Wayne
No reviews yet
Udon Noodles
$0.00
More about SAISAKI
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Wayne
Carne Asada
Waffles
Egg Custard
Rangoon
Curry
Croissants
Fish And Chips
Hot Chocolate
More near Fort Wayne to explore
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Columbia City
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Fairmount
Avg 5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Lima
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Muncie
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(741 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(486 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1225 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(202 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(575 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston