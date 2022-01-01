Waffles in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve waffles
ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT
The Stand
5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne
|Waffle Sundae
|$5.19
Warm Belgium Waffle, Vanilla Ice Cream, Your choice of Sundae Topping, Whipped Cream, Maple Sprinkles
PIZZA
Trubble Brewing
2725 Broadway, Fort Wayne
|Waffle
|$5.00
Our secret recipe waffle batter, toasted golden brown and served with a side of our buttermilk syrup.
|Chicken N Waffles (The Ron)
|$12.00
Our famous cornbread waffle topped with Gunthorp chicken tenders and smothered in buttermilk syrup. With a dollop of herbed butter.