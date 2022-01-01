Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne restaurants
Fort Wayne restaurants that serve waffles

ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT

The Stand

5200 Bluffton Rd, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.5 (156 reviews)
Waffle Sundae$5.19
Warm Belgium Waffle, Vanilla Ice Cream, Your choice of Sundae Topping, Whipped Cream, Maple Sprinkles
More about The Stand
PIZZA

Trubble Brewing

2725 Broadway, Fort Wayne

Avg 4.3 (1054 reviews)
Waffle$5.00
Our secret recipe waffle batter, toasted golden brown and served with a side of our buttermilk syrup.
Chicken N Waffles (The Ron)$12.00
Our famous cornbread waffle topped with Gunthorp chicken tenders and smothered in buttermilk syrup. With a dollop of herbed butter.
More about Trubble Brewing

