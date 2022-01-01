Fort Worth restaurants you'll love

Fort Worth restaurants
Toast
  • Fort Worth

Fort Worth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Southern
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Fort Worth restaurants

Nickel City image

 

Nickel City

212 South Main street, Fort Worth

Avg 4 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slider$3.96
Delray Cafe's World Famous Sliders ! 100% All-Beef Patty. Comes with Cheese, Mustard, Grilled Onions, Pickles all on a Steamed Bun....
Slider 3 Pack$11.50
A 3 Pack of our World Famous Sliders from Delray Cafe.
12 Wings (Most Popular)$23.50
2 Lbs of our Wings. Best in Austin!!
Comes with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery
Coco Shrimp image

SEAFOOD

Coco Shrimp

2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy #101, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coco Shrimp$11.00
Side Rice$3.50
Butter Garlic$10.00
Zalat Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Zalat Pizza

843 Foch Street, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
14" Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
18" Meatza$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop image

ICE CREAM

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

6120 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

Avg 4.8 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
I-40 9 inch$26.00
I-40: Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It’s a twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.
Key Lime 9 inch$26.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling. We top this beauty with a generous border of our handmade whipped cream cheese topping and a citrus glaze.
Granny's Apple Mini$4.75
Passed down for generations, this pie harkens back to a simpler time and family traditions. Sliced apples are mixed with a perfect blend of sugar and spice before being covered with a generous brown sugar topping that bakes up to a delightful top crust.
Taste Community Restaurant image

 

Taste Community Restaurant

1200 S. Main Street, Fort Worth

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken thigh marinated in harissa and yogurt topped with pickled golden beets, carrot slaw, and tahini yogurt sauce on a house-made brioche bun. Served with crispy potatoes.
Warm Roasted Vegetable Salad
Sweet potatoes, parsnips, turnips, carrots, beets, and arugula dressed in a harissa vinaigrette on a bed of white bean hummus and topped with zaatar, mint, and parsley.
Cherry Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground short-rib and brisket topped with Muenster cheese, bacon, onion strings, mustard, and a charry bourbon sauce on a house-made brioche bun. Served with crispy potatoes.
Pacos Mexican Cuisine image

 

Pacos Mexican Cuisine

1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tacos a la Carte
Comes with your choice of 2 tacos.
Breakfast Burrito$4.95
Side Rice$1.85
Zonk Burger image

 

Zonk Burger

2919 Race Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seitan wings variety pack (12)$15.00
12 house-made seitan wings with your choice of 3 or 4 sauces (will be evenly split), served with celery and an original ranch dressing.
Fries$3.00
Organic russet potatoes, hand-cut and double-fried.
Fried Tofu Sandwich$8.50
Organic extra-firm tofu marinated, breaded and deep fried with pickles, lettuce and special sauce.
Coco Shrimp Watauga image

 

Coco Shrimp Watauga

7300 Denton Hwy, Watauga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sampler$12.00
Lemon Herb$10.00
Coco Shrimp$11.00
THE BEARDED LADY image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

THE BEARDED LADY

300 S Main St, Fort Worth

Avg 3.5 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CUP TOMATO BASIL SOUP$3.00
house-made tomato basil soup, topped with parmesan and parsley
CRISPY BRUSSELS$8.00
fried brussel sprouts, cranberries, tossed with our secret sauce, topped with bacon and house-made creamy sriracha sauce
TEXAS SMOKE SALAD$11.00
romaine lettuce, honey pecans, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked gouda, hardboiled egg, served with house dill ranch
Perrotti's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Perrotti's Pizza

3021 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (2663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pepperoni
Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella, homemade marinara & our never-frozen dough.
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza Pie!
Side Salad$3.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & cheese
Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen image

 

Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
B7. Fat Boy Rice Bowl$13.95
Hickory smoked pork belly stir fried in our hot basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice
N1. Pad Thai$12.95
Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut
A1. Crab Rangoon (5pcs)$6.95
Wonton wrap with cream cheese, crab stick deep fry to golden served with sweet chill sauce
Enchiladas Ole' image

SALADS

Enchiladas Ole'

2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL
12 Enchiladas,
Includes:
Rice and Beans,
Chips and Salsa
Guac Salad$8.95
POLLO POLLO$16.95
Hedary's Pizza & Grill image

 

Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean

2929 CLEBURNE RD, FORT WORTH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wrap$8.95
Marinated chicken breast grilled with your choice of toppings and sauce in a pita wrap
Gryo Plate$13.50
Lamb/beef gyro sliced off the spit served with tzatziki sauce and choice of cold side
Loaded fries$9.95
Crispy fresh cut fries salted with your choice of ground kafta or diced gyro. Topped with tzatziki sauce tomatoes and feta cheese
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (7592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
J&J Oyster Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

J&J Oyster Bar

612 University Dr, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hushpuppy Basket$3.95
12 pcs.
Shrimp(4) / Catfish(1) Basket$13.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
Popcorn Shrimp Basket$10.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
Pizza Verde image

 

Pizza Verde

5716 Locke Ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$7.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons, Black Pepper
Feo$15.00
Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Pepper, Artichoke, Capers, Garlic
Kimchi$15.00
Hot Oil and Garlic, Mozzarella, Kimchi, Gochujang Beef, Spinach, Sesame Seeds
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q image

 

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

6800 North Freeway, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
GROUP MEALS MUST BE ORDERED IN QUANTITIES OF 10 OR MORE. PLEASE CONTACT THE STORE FOR GROUP ORDERS OVER 100 PEOPLE. ALL PRICING IS PER PERSON.
For a price of $13.99/person Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapenos, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, a tablecloth, and serving utensils. You can add a Deluxe Meat for $1-$4/person and a dessert for $2.49/person.
Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
Galligaskins Submarines image

SANDWICHES

Galligaskins Submarines

5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Fries$2.99
Fresh cut fries served with ketchup.
Ham & Provolone $4.49/$5.99/$7.99
Imported Danish ham with provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
Italian Cold Cuts $4.49/$5.99/$7.99
A combination of four favorites: ham, salami, swiss cheese, and provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX image

 

The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX

500 University Drive, Ft. Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Half Rack & 2 Tenders$19.99
Shack Salad$13.49
Tenders (5)$13.99
Goldee's Barbecue image

BBQ

Goldee's Barbecue

4645 Dick Price Road, Fort Worth

Avg 4.8 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Sausage Link$5.00
Texas style beef sausage with garlic, onion, mustard seed, black pepper and sage.
Brisket - 1/2 lb$15.00
12-14 hour smoked all natural prime brisket.
Turkey - 1 lb$20.00
Smokey and peppery turkey breast.
Coco Shrimp image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Coco Shrimp

318 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coco Tacos
Mochi 3/$5$5.00
Side Rice$3.50
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth image

 

HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth

1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
THE STACK$13.00
TX bibb lettuce, tomato, sweet potato hash, avocado & an over-easy egg
THE STIR FRY$13.00
broccoli, mushrooms, snap peas, red bell pepper, carrots, edamame & red onion sautéed in tamari & sesame, topped
with toasted sesame seeds
CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
Woody Creek BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Woody Creek BBQ

1776 Mall Cir, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (3291 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baked Beans
The Gunslinger$8.29
Potato Salad
Austin City Taco Co. image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Austin City Taco Co.

517 University Dr., Fort Worth

Avg 3.8 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 State Fair$5.95
Crispy fried chicken, house diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, buttermilk ranch, flour tortilla
#18 Bacon & Egg$4.75
Scrambled eggs, brown sugar and black pepper thick bacon slices, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla
#10 Revolution$6.75
Chopped brisket, fried onion strings, buttermilk ranch, cilantro, flour tortilla
Harvest Hall image

 

Harvest Hall

815 s. Main St, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baklava$6.00
Sweet dessert pastry made of layers of phyllo filled with chopped walnuts and sweetened syrup.
Sweet Plantain (Platano Maduro)$6.50
Fried slices of sweet plantain
Hummus$5.00
Mediterranean chikpea dip garnished with olive oil and sumac. Served with pita bread.
High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St image

SANDWICHES

High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St

801 Cherry St, Fort Worth

Avg 4.9 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Hightower Original$4.49
Eggs, Refried Beans, Cheese, Potatoes
Poke-Poke image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Poke-Poke

1515 W. Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (441 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)
A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.
OG
The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!
Big Jim
Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!
Chef Point image

 

Chef Point

5901 Watauga Rd, Watauga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
MONTE CRISTO$17.00
Turkey. Ham. Swiss. American. Wheat Bread. Seasoned Waffled Fries.
LOBSTER BISQUE$16.00
Fresh lobster cooked to perfection in Chef’s blend of seasonings and cream sauce. Served in our hand carved, oven toasted bread bowl.
What Nots$11.00
Mushroom Caps. Three Cheese Blend. Garlic Butter Sauce.
Eagle's Point Bar & Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagle's Point Bar & Grill

1029 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Honey Chicken Sammich$10.00
Taco Tuesday$6.00
Fried Mozzarella$8.00
Banner pic

 

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

2972 Crockett Street, Ft Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steakin' Me Creggsy$15.00
Eight- ounce flat iron steak with chimichurri sauce, two eggs (your way), & potato & bell pepper hash.
Omelet It Be$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
Reu-ben Around$11.50
Corned beef, swiss, sautéed onions, sauerkraut, horseradish pickles, & russian dressing on toasted rye. Served with chips & pickle.
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Chicken Sandwiches

Pudding

Nachos

Fried Pickles

Tacos

Hummus

Brisket

Banana Pudding

