Fort Worth restaurants you'll love

Nickel City
212 South Main street, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Slider
|$3.96
Delray Cafe's World Famous Sliders ! 100% All-Beef Patty. Comes with Cheese, Mustard, Grilled Onions, Pickles all on a Steamed Bun....
|Slider 3 Pack
|$11.50
A 3 Pack of our World Famous Sliders from Delray Cafe.
|12 Wings (Most Popular)
|$23.50
2 Lbs of our Wings. Best in Austin!!
Comes with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery
SEAFOOD
Coco Shrimp
2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy #101, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Coco Shrimp
|$11.00
|Side Rice
|$3.50
|Butter Garlic
|$10.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Zalat Pizza
843 Foch Street, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|14" Margherita
|$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
|14" Buffalo Chicken
|$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
|18" Meatza
|$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
ICE CREAM
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
6120 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|I-40 9 inch
|$26.00
I-40: Named for Interstate 40, this pie connects people and hearts. It’s a twist on pecan pie and our best-seller. We fill the bottom of our signature shortbread crust with pecans, pour on velvety pecan pie filling, top it off with shredded coconut and chocolate chips, and then bake to perfection.
|Key Lime 9 inch
|$26.00
Our house made graham cracker crust is filled with our perfectly balanced key lime filling. We top this beauty with a generous border of our handmade whipped cream cheese topping and a citrus glaze.
|Granny's Apple Mini
|$4.75
Passed down for generations, this pie harkens back to a simpler time and family traditions. Sliced apples are mixed with a perfect blend of sugar and spice before being covered with a generous brown sugar topping that bakes up to a delightful top crust.
Taste Community Restaurant
1200 S. Main Street, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken thigh marinated in harissa and yogurt topped with pickled golden beets, carrot slaw, and tahini yogurt sauce on a house-made brioche bun. Served with crispy potatoes.
|Warm Roasted Vegetable Salad
Sweet potatoes, parsnips, turnips, carrots, beets, and arugula dressed in a harissa vinaigrette on a bed of white bean hummus and topped with zaatar, mint, and parsley.
|Cherry Bacon Cheeseburger
Ground short-rib and brisket topped with Muenster cheese, bacon, onion strings, mustard, and a charry bourbon sauce on a house-made brioche bun. Served with crispy potatoes.
Pacos Mexican Cuisine
1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Tacos a la Carte
Comes with your choice of 2 tacos.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.95
|Side Rice
|$1.85
Zonk Burger
2919 Race Street, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Seitan wings variety pack (12)
|$15.00
12 house-made seitan wings with your choice of 3 or 4 sauces (will be evenly split), served with celery and an original ranch dressing.
|Fries
|$3.00
Organic russet potatoes, hand-cut and double-fried.
|Fried Tofu Sandwich
|$8.50
Organic extra-firm tofu marinated, breaded and deep fried with pickles, lettuce and special sauce.
Coco Shrimp Watauga
7300 Denton Hwy, Watauga
|Popular items
|Sampler
|$12.00
|Lemon Herb
|$10.00
|Coco Shrimp
|$11.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
THE BEARDED LADY
300 S Main St, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|CUP TOMATO BASIL SOUP
|$3.00
house-made tomato basil soup, topped with parmesan and parsley
|CRISPY BRUSSELS
|$8.00
fried brussel sprouts, cranberries, tossed with our secret sauce, topped with bacon and house-made creamy sriracha sauce
|TEXAS SMOKE SALAD
|$11.00
romaine lettuce, honey pecans, roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, smoked gouda, hardboiled egg, served with house dill ranch
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Perrotti's Pizza
3021 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella, homemade marinara & our never-frozen dough.
|Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza Pie!
|Side Salad
|$3.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers & cheese
Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|B7. Fat Boy Rice Bowl
|$13.95
Hickory smoked pork belly stir fried in our hot basil sauce with onion, bell pepper, green bean, carrot, and basil over rice
|N1. Pad Thai
|$12.95
Wok-stir-fried fresh rice noodles tossed in Thai sweet and sour sauce with egg, bean sprout, onions and crush-roasted peanut
|A1. Crab Rangoon (5pcs)
|$6.95
Wonton wrap with cream cheese, crab stick deep fry to golden served with sweet chill sauce
SALADS
Enchiladas Ole'
2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL
12 Enchiladas,
Includes:
Rice and Beans,
Chips and Salsa
|Guac Salad
|$8.95
|POLLO POLLO
|$16.95
Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean
2929 CLEBURNE RD, FORT WORTH
|Popular items
|Chicken Wrap
|$8.95
Marinated chicken breast grilled with your choice of toppings and sauce in a pita wrap
|Gryo Plate
|$13.50
Lamb/beef gyro sliced off the spit served with tzatziki sauce and choice of cold side
|Loaded fries
|$9.95
Crispy fresh cut fries salted with your choice of ground kafta or diced gyro. Topped with tzatziki sauce tomatoes and feta cheese
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
Served with Buffalo Ranch
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
J&J Oyster Bar
612 University Dr, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Hushpuppy Basket
|$3.95
12 pcs.
|Shrimp(4) / Catfish(1) Basket
|$13.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
|Popcorn Shrimp Basket
|$10.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
Pizza Verde
5716 Locke Ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$7.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons, Black Pepper
|Feo
|$15.00
Pesto, Mozzarella, Cherry Pepper, Artichoke, Capers, Garlic
|Kimchi
|$15.00
Hot Oil and Garlic, Mozzarella, Kimchi, Gochujang Beef, Spinach, Sesame Seeds
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
6800 North Freeway, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Online Group Meal - 10 Person Minimum
GROUP MEALS MUST BE ORDERED IN QUANTITIES OF 10 OR MORE. PLEASE CONTACT THE STORE FOR GROUP ORDERS OVER 100 PEOPLE. ALL PRICING IS PER PERSON.
For a price of $13.99/person Group Meals include a choice of 3 meats, 3 sides, sliced pickles, onions, jalapenos, Rudy's "sause", fresh bread, plates, plastic cutlery, napkins, tea, ice, cups, a tablecloth, and serving utensils. You can add a Deluxe Meat for $1-$4/person and a dessert for $2.49/person.
|Whole Jalapeño Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork with spices and jalapeños added to it. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
|Whole Regular Sausage
A half-pound German sausage link consisting of half beef and half pork. A whole sausage is cut into 4 pieces.
SANDWICHES
Galligaskins Submarines
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Regular Fries
|$2.99
Fresh cut fries served with ketchup.
|Ham & Provolone $4.49/$5.99/$7.99
Imported Danish ham with provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
|Italian Cold Cuts $4.49/$5.99/$7.99
A combination of four favorites: ham, salami, swiss cheese, and provolone cheese on an Italian sub loaf moistened with our olive oil based house dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
500 University Drive, Ft. Worth
|Popular items
|Half Rack & 2 Tenders
|$19.99
|Shack Salad
|$13.49
|Tenders (5)
|$13.99
BBQ
Goldee's Barbecue
4645 Dick Price Road, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|House Sausage Link
|$5.00
Texas style beef sausage with garlic, onion, mustard seed, black pepper and sage.
|Brisket - 1/2 lb
|$15.00
12-14 hour smoked all natural prime brisket.
|Turkey - 1 lb
|$20.00
Smokey and peppery turkey breast.
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Coco Shrimp
318 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Coco Tacos
|Mochi 3/$5
|$5.00
|Side Rice
|$3.50
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|THE STACK
|$13.00
TX bibb lettuce, tomato, sweet potato hash, avocado & an over-easy egg
|THE STIR FRY
|$13.00
broccoli, mushrooms, snap peas, red bell pepper, carrots, edamame & red onion sautéed in tamari & sesame, topped
with toasted sesame seeds
|CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Woody Creek BBQ
1776 Mall Cir, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Baked Beans
|The Gunslinger
|$8.29
|Potato Salad
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Austin City Taco Co.
517 University Dr., Fort Worth
|Popular items
|#3 State Fair
|$5.95
Crispy fried chicken, house diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, buttermilk ranch, flour tortilla
|#18 Bacon & Egg
|$4.75
Scrambled eggs, brown sugar and black pepper thick bacon slices, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla
|#10 Revolution
|$6.75
Chopped brisket, fried onion strings, buttermilk ranch, cilantro, flour tortilla
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Popular items
|Baklava
|$6.00
Sweet dessert pastry made of layers of phyllo filled with chopped walnuts and sweetened syrup.
|Sweet Plantain (Platano Maduro)
|$6.50
Fried slices of sweet plantain
|Hummus
|$5.00
Mediterranean chikpea dip garnished with olive oil and sumac. Served with pita bread.
SANDWICHES
High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
801 Cherry St, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Hightower Original
|$4.49
Eggs, Refried Beans, Cheese, Potatoes
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Poke-Poke
1515 W. Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)
A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.
|OG
The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!
|Big Jim
Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!
Chef Point
5901 Watauga Rd, Watauga
|Popular items
|MONTE CRISTO
|$17.00
Turkey. Ham. Swiss. American. Wheat Bread. Seasoned Waffled Fries.
|LOBSTER BISQUE
|$16.00
Fresh lobster cooked to perfection in Chef’s blend of seasonings and cream sauce. Served in our hand carved, oven toasted bread bowl.
|What Nots
|$11.00
Mushroom Caps. Three Cheese Blend. Garlic Butter Sauce.
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagle's Point Bar & Grill
1029 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw
|Popular items
|Hot Honey Chicken Sammich
|$10.00
|Taco Tuesday
|$6.00
|Fried Mozzarella
|$8.00
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
2972 Crockett Street, Ft Worth
|Popular items
|Steakin' Me Creggsy
|$15.00
Eight- ounce flat iron steak with chimichurri sauce, two eggs (your way), & potato & bell pepper hash.
|Omelet It Be
|$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
|Reu-ben Around
|$11.50
Corned beef, swiss, sautéed onions, sauerkraut, horseradish pickles, & russian dressing on toasted rye. Served with chips & pickle.