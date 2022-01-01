Arlington Heights restaurants you'll love
Arlington Heights's top cuisines
Must-try Arlington Heights restaurants
More about Zalat Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS
Zalat Pizza
843 Foch Street, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|14" Margherita
|$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
|14" Buffalo Chicken
|$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
|18" Meatza
|$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
More about J&J Oyster Bar
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
J&J Oyster Bar
612 University Dr, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Hushpuppy Basket
|$3.95
12 pcs.
|Shrimp(4) / Catfish(1) Basket
|$13.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
|Popcorn Shrimp Basket
|$10.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
More about The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
500 University Drive, Ft. Worth
|Popular items
|Shack Salad
|$13.49
|Half Rack & 2 Tenders
|$19.99
|Chicken Kale Salad
|$10.99
More about Austin City Taco Co.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Austin City Taco Co.
517 University Dr., Fort Worth
|Popular items
|#3 State Fair
|$5.95
Crispy fried chicken, house diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, buttermilk ranch, flour tortilla
|#18 Bacon & Egg
|$4.75
Scrambled eggs, brown sugar and black pepper thick bacon slices, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla
|#10 Revolution
|$6.75
Chopped brisket, fried onion strings, buttermilk ranch, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
2972 Crockett Street, Ft Worth
|Popular items
|Omelet It Be
|$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
|Steakin' Me Creggsy
|$15.00
Eight- ounce flat iron steak with chimichurri sauce, two eggs (your way), & potato & bell pepper hash.
|Breakfast Bad Boy
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs & mixed cheese with a choice of either bacon, sausage, or chorizo
on toasted milano & served with fruit
More about Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK
Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK
2737 Tillar St., Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Zeppelin
|$12.00
Our housemade pizza crust topped with marinara, our signature cheese blend, housemade sausage, spicy salami, roasted red peppers, and swirled with both ranch and Heim BBQ sauce
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$9.00
Our homemade pizza dough topped with our homemade pizza sauce, signature shredded cheese blend, and thinly sliced peperoni.
|Cheese
|$8.00
Our classic cheese pizza made with our housemade pizza sauce and topped with our signature cheese blend. Cooked to perfection with our homemade crust and brushed with garlic butter.
More about Mariachi's Dine-In
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mariachi's Dine-In
5724 Locke, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Birria de Res Tacos (3 Tacos)
|$10.50
Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with shredded beef and melted house blend of cheeses with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.
|Chips & Cashew Queso (Vegan)
|$4.99
Cup $4.99 or Bowl $8.99
|Vegan Elote Appetizer
|$3.00
Corn, vegan crema, cashew Cotija, lime, chile, Valentina hot sauce. Serves 1.