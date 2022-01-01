Arlington Heights restaurants you'll love

Arlington Heights restaurants
Toast

Arlington Heights's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Vegan
Chicken
Southern
Must-try Arlington Heights restaurants

Zalat Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Zalat Pizza

843 Foch Street, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
14" Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
18" Meatza$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
More about Zalat Pizza
J&J Oyster Bar image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

J&J Oyster Bar

612 University Dr, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hushpuppy Basket$3.95
12 pcs.
Shrimp(4) / Catfish(1) Basket$13.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
Popcorn Shrimp Basket$10.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
More about J&J Oyster Bar
The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX image

 

The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX

500 University Drive, Ft. Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Shack Salad$13.49
Half Rack & 2 Tenders$19.99
Chicken Kale Salad$10.99
More about The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
Austin City Taco Co. image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Austin City Taco Co.

517 University Dr., Fort Worth

Avg 3.8 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#3 State Fair$5.95
Crispy fried chicken, house diced potatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, buttermilk ranch, flour tortilla
#18 Bacon & Egg$4.75
Scrambled eggs, brown sugar and black pepper thick bacon slices, cheddar cheese, flour tortilla
#10 Revolution$6.75
Chopped brisket, fried onion strings, buttermilk ranch, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Austin City Taco Co.
Banner pic

 

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

2972 Crockett Street, Ft Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Omelet It Be$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
Steakin' Me Creggsy$15.00
Eight- ounce flat iron steak with chimichurri sauce, two eggs (your way), & potato & bell pepper hash.
Breakfast Bad Boy$10.00
Scrambled eggs & mixed cheese with a choice of either bacon, sausage, or chorizo
on toasted milano & served with fruit
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK image

 

Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK

2737 Tillar St., Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Zeppelin$12.00
Our housemade pizza crust topped with marinara, our signature cheese blend, housemade sausage, spicy salami, roasted red peppers, and swirled with both ranch and Heim BBQ sauce
Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
Our homemade pizza dough topped with our homemade pizza sauce, signature shredded cheese blend, and thinly sliced peperoni.
Cheese$8.00
Our classic cheese pizza made with our housemade pizza sauce and topped with our signature cheese blend. Cooked to perfection with our homemade crust and brushed with garlic butter.
More about Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK
Mariachi's Dine-In image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mariachi's Dine-In

5724 Locke, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (248 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birria de Res Tacos (3 Tacos)$10.50
Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with shredded beef and melted house blend of cheeses with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.
Chips & Cashew Queso (Vegan)$4.99
Cup $4.99 or Bowl $8.99
Vegan Elote Appetizer$3.00
Corn, vegan crema, cashew Cotija, lime, chile, Valentina hot sauce. Serves 1.
More about Mariachi's Dine-In
Kincaid's image

 

Kincaid's

4901 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kincaid's
Blue Bonnet Bakery image

 

Blue Bonnet Bakery

4705 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth

Avg 3.4 (117 reviews)
Takeout
More about Blue Bonnet Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Bankhead Brewing Co. #2 - Fort Worth

611 University Drive, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bankhead Brewing Co. #2 - Fort Worth
