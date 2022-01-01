Arlington Heights sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Arlington Heights
More about The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
500 University Drive, Ft. Worth
|Popular items
|Shack Salad
|$13.49
|Half Rack & 2 Tenders
|$19.99
|Chicken Kale Salad
|$10.99
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
2972 Crockett Street, Ft Worth
|Popular items
|Omelet It Be
|$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
|Steakin' Me Creggsy
|$15.00
Eight- ounce flat iron steak with chimichurri sauce, two eggs (your way), & potato & bell pepper hash.
|Breakfast Bad Boy
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs & mixed cheese with a choice of either bacon, sausage, or chorizo
on toasted milano & served with fruit