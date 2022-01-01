Arlington Heights sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Arlington Heights

The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX image

 

The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX

500 University Drive, Ft. Worth

Popular items
Shack Salad$13.49
Half Rack & 2 Tenders$19.99
Chicken Kale Salad$10.99
Banner pic

 

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

2972 Crockett Street, Ft Worth

Popular items
Omelet It Be$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
Steakin' Me Creggsy$15.00
Eight- ounce flat iron steak with chimichurri sauce, two eggs (your way), & potato & bell pepper hash.
Breakfast Bad Boy$10.00
Scrambled eggs & mixed cheese with a choice of either bacon, sausage, or chorizo
on toasted milano & served with fruit
Kincaid's image

 

Kincaid's

4901 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

