Arlington Heights pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Arlington Heights

Zalat Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Zalat Pizza

843 Foch Street, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
14" Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
18" Meatza$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK image

 

Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK

2737 Tillar St., Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Zeppelin$12.00
Our housemade pizza crust topped with marinara, our signature cheese blend, housemade sausage, spicy salami, roasted red peppers, and swirled with both ranch and Heim BBQ sauce
Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
Our homemade pizza dough topped with our homemade pizza sauce, signature shredded cheese blend, and thinly sliced peperoni.
Cheese$8.00
Our classic cheese pizza made with our housemade pizza sauce and topped with our signature cheese blend. Cooked to perfection with our homemade crust and brushed with garlic butter.
Restaurant banner

 

Bankhead Brewing Co. #2 - Fort Worth

611 University Drive, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
