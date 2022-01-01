Arlington Heights pizza restaurants you'll love
Zalat Pizza
843 Foch Street, Fort Worth
|14" Margherita
|$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
|14" Buffalo Chicken
|$17.99
Frank's hot sauce reduction, chicken, chives, and blue cheese ranch.
|18" Meatza
|$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
Fort Brewery & Pizza #1 FOOD TRUCK
2737 Tillar St., Fort Worth
|Zeppelin
|$12.00
Our housemade pizza crust topped with marinara, our signature cheese blend, housemade sausage, spicy salami, roasted red peppers, and swirled with both ranch and Heim BBQ sauce
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$9.00
Our homemade pizza dough topped with our homemade pizza sauce, signature shredded cheese blend, and thinly sliced peperoni.
|Cheese
|$8.00
Our classic cheese pizza made with our housemade pizza sauce and topped with our signature cheese blend. Cooked to perfection with our homemade crust and brushed with garlic butter.