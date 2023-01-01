Fort Worth American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Fort Worth
More about HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth - 1621 River Run Suite 176
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth - 1621 River Run Suite 176
1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|THE STACK
|$0.00
TX bibb lettuce, tomato, sweet potato hash, avocado & an over-easy egg
|TUNA POKE
|$22.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas
|SHAVED BRUSSELS SALAD
|$12.00
brussels, kale, smoked almonds, dried cherries & honey – mustard dressing
More about Chef Point - 5901 Watauga Rd
Chef Point - 5901 Watauga Rd
5901 Watauga Rd, Watauga
|Popular items
|Monte Cristo
|$24.00
Whole wheat bread layered with sliced turkey, ham, Swiss and American cheeses. Deep fried and sprinkled with powered sugar. Served with strawberry jam for dipping.
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$18.00
Farm-grown green tomatoes layered with fresh mozzarella, drizzled with pesto sauce and Texas honey. Garnished with cilantro and roasted red peppers.
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$10.00
Ballerina pasta loaded with Chef’s three-cheese blend. Oven baked to perfection.
More about No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Fort Worth
No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Fort Worth
1550 Eastchase Pkwy, #1200, Fort Worth
More about Galligaskin's Submarines
SANDWICHES
Galligaskin's Submarines
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth
More about Tastebuds Live - Hurst - 1101 Melbourne Rd #6600
Tastebuds Live - Hurst - 1101 Melbourne Rd #6600
709 E Loop 820, Fort Worth
More about Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
More about Righteous Foods
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Righteous Foods
3405 W. 7th Street, Fort Worth
More about Hawaiian Bros - HB0017_Fort Worth TX_Bryant Irvin
Hawaiian Bros - HB0017_Fort Worth TX_Bryant Irvin
4732 Bryant Irvin Road, Ft Worth
More about Simply Fondue Fort Worth - 111 W. 4th St. #15
Simply Fondue Fort Worth - 111 W. 4th St. #15
111 W. 4th St. #15, Fort Worth
More about Ellerbe Fine Foods
Ellerbe Fine Foods
1501 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth