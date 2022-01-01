Fort Worth bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Fort Worth
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
THE BEARDED LADY
300 S Main St, Fort Worth
|CUP BRUSSELS
|$5.00
fried brussel sprouts, cranberries, tossed with our secret sauce, topped with bacon and house-made creamy sriracha sauce
|BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS
|$12.00
roasted jalapenos stuffed with our braised pulled pork, wrapped in bacon and topped with pineapple chutney and cilantro, served with house dill ranch
|BOTM
|$14.50
CALL FOR BURGER OF THE MONTH DETAILS
*NO MODIFICATIONS*
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth
|THE BACKYARD BURGER
|$15.00
all-natural kansas city kobe beef, yellow cheddar, creamy mustard, shaved sweet onions, dill pickles, shredded lettuce & tomato
|TUNA POKE
|$22.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas
|HG KALE CAESAR
|$12.00
kale, warm garlic-chickpea croutons & pecorino romano in HG caesar dressing
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Posado's Cafe
6770 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth
|Queso
|$6.69
White or yellow queso.
|Cancun
|$16.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
|Crispy Taco Dinner
|$11.99
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe
401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
|The TABC Sandwich
|$14.00
Turkey, avocado, bacon, and cheddar with tomato, arugula, pickled red onions, and peppercorn-dill aioli all sandwiched in large pieces of sourdough bread with a side of chips.
BEER PAIRING:
Vibes (Kolsch)
Funny Accent (ESB)
Y'alltbier (Altbier)
|Cranberry Salad
|$11.00
Avocado, feta, pickled red onions, and toasted almonds, with an orange and ale vinaigrette dressing. (VEGETARIAN; CONTAINS NUTS)
BEER PAIRING:
It's Called Lovebus (Hefeweizen)
Courage & Pillars (Imperial Berliner Weiss)
I'm Right! I'm Smart! I'm Right! (Hibiscus Belgian Pale Ale)
|Chicken Wings
|$8.00
Five wings tossed in choice of sauce & served with a side of buttermilk or bleu cheese dressing.
BEER PAIRING:
Mild:
Virtuous (Stout)
Cherry Chipotle, Dr Pepper BBQ:
Spice Queen (Doppelbock)
Spicy:
No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale)
If You've Got the Magic ... (Hazy IPA)
Naked:
Funny Accent (ESB)
No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Fort Worth
1550 Eastchase Pkwy, #1200, Fort Worth
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Mighty Chick
8247 rufe snow dr. Ste 500, Watauga
|FRENCH FRIES
|$2.95
Battered French Fries
|10 WINGS
|$17.95
Bone-in Party Wings, Drum & Mix Only
|NASHVILLE FRIES
|$3.95
Spicy Nashville Seasoned French Fries
Fast Freddy's
5707 Crowley rd, Fort Worth
Simply Fondue Fort Worth
111 W. 4th St. #15, Fort Worth
Sugarman's
1165 8th Avenue Suite 137, Fort Worth
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Ascension Coffee
1751 River Run, Fort Worth
Hooky Bar
2800 Bledsoe Street, Fort Worth
Pete's Dueling Piano Bar - Fort Worth
621 Houston Street, Fort Worth