Fort Worth bars & lounges you'll love

Five wings tossed in choice of sauce & served with a side of buttermilk or bleu cheese dressing.

BEER PAIRING:

Mild:

Virtuous (Stout)

Cherry Chipotle, Dr Pepper BBQ:

Spice Queen (Doppelbock)

Spicy:

No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale)

If You've Got the Magic ... (Hazy IPA)

Naked:

Funny Accent (ESB)

