Fort Worth bars & lounges you'll love

Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Fort Worth

THE BEARDED LADY image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

THE BEARDED LADY

300 S Main St, Fort Worth

Avg 3.5 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CUP BRUSSELS$5.00
fried brussel sprouts, cranberries, tossed with our secret sauce, topped with bacon and house-made creamy sriracha sauce
BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS$12.00
roasted jalapenos stuffed with our braised pulled pork, wrapped in bacon and topped with pineapple chutney and cilantro, served with house dill ranch
BOTM$14.50
CALL FOR BURGER OF THE MONTH DETAILS
*NO MODIFICATIONS*
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth image

 

HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth

1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
THE BACKYARD BURGER$15.00
all-natural kansas city kobe beef, yellow cheddar, creamy mustard, shaved sweet onions, dill pickles, shredded lettuce & tomato
TUNA POKE$22.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas
HG KALE CAESAR$12.00
kale, warm garlic-chickpea croutons & pecorino romano in HG caesar dressing
Posado's Cafe image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Posado's Cafe

6770 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth

Avg 4.1 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Queso$6.69
White or yellow queso.
Cancun$16.99
Choose from a soft beef or chicken fajita taco, chili relleno (beef, chicken or cheese), and a cheese enchilada.
Crispy Taco Dinner$11.99
Seasoned beef or chicken.
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe image

 

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe

401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The TABC Sandwich$14.00
Turkey, avocado, bacon, and cheddar with tomato, arugula, pickled red onions, and peppercorn-dill aioli all sandwiched in large pieces of sourdough bread with a side of chips.
BEER PAIRING:
Vibes (Kolsch)
Funny Accent (ESB)
Y'alltbier (Altbier)
Cranberry Salad$11.00
Avocado, feta, pickled red onions, and toasted almonds, with an orange and ale vinaigrette dressing. (VEGETARIAN; CONTAINS NUTS)
BEER PAIRING:
It's Called Lovebus (Hefeweizen)
Courage & Pillars (Imperial Berliner Weiss)
I'm Right! I'm Smart! I'm Right! (Hibiscus Belgian Pale Ale)
Chicken Wings$8.00
Five wings tossed in choice of sauce & served with a side of buttermilk or bleu cheese dressing.
BEER PAIRING:
Mild:
Virtuous (Stout)
Cherry Chipotle, Dr Pepper BBQ:
Spice Queen (Doppelbock)
Spicy:
No Shirt, No Shoes, Wet Cats (Pale Ale)
If You've Got the Magic ... (Hazy IPA)
Naked:
Funny Accent (ESB)
No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Fort Worth image

 

No Frills Grill & Sports Bar Fort Worth

1550 Eastchase Pkwy, #1200, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Post At River East image

 

The Post At River East

2925 Race Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mighty Chick image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Mighty Chick

8247 rufe snow dr. Ste 500, Watauga

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRENCH FRIES$2.95
Battered French Fries
10 WINGS$17.95
Bone-in Party Wings, Drum & Mix Only
NASHVILLE FRIES$3.95
Spicy Nashville Seasoned French Fries
The Usual image

 

The Usual

1408 W Magnolia Ave., Ft. Worth

No reviews yet
Fast Freddy's image

 

Fast Freddy's

5707 Crowley rd, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Simply Fondue Fort Worth image

 

Simply Fondue Fort Worth

111 W. 4th St. #15, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Sugarman's image

 

Sugarman's

1165 8th Avenue Suite 137, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Ascension Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Ascension Coffee

1751 River Run, Fort Worth

Avg 4.7 (131 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hooky Bar image

 

Hooky Bar

2800 Bledsoe Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Pete's Dueling Piano Bar - Fort Worth

621 Houston Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-In
