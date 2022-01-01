Fort Worth sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Fort Worth
More about High Top Grub & Pub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
High Top Grub & Pub
609 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Hot Wings
|$8.99
6 wings tossed in Frank's Red Hot sauce,
served with homemade ranch
|Carnivore
|$16.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Salami. All the MEATS
|The G.O.A.T.
|$15.99
Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Thyme, Balsamic Drizzle. An elegant punch to your taste buds, this greatness is the house favorite.
More about Kincaid's
Kincaid's
4825 Overton Ridge Blvd., Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Corny Dog
|$2.75
|Okra
|$2.50
|French Fry
|$2.50
More about THE BEARDED LADY
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
THE BEARDED LADY
300 S Main St, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|CUP BRUSSELS
|$5.00
fried brussel sprouts, cranberries, tossed with our secret sauce, topped with bacon and house-made creamy sriracha sauce
|BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS
|$12.00
roasted jalapenos stuffed with our braised pulled pork, wrapped in bacon and topped with pineapple chutney and cilantro, served with house dill ranch
|BOTM
|$14.50
CALL FOR BURGER OF THE MONTH DETAILS
*NO MODIFICATIONS*
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth
|Popular items
|The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
|Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
500 University Drive, Ft. Worth
|Popular items
|Tenders (3)
|$10.49
|Tenders (2)
|$8.99
|Extra Sauce
|$0.39
More about Berry Bites Cafe
Berry Bites Cafe
2911 West Berry Street, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$9.75
shredded pork, Ham, swiss ,dill pickle and mustard
|Spicy Chicken Sub
|$8.75
Spicy chicken with grilled jalapenos, onion, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and Vinaigrette
|Steak Sandwich
|$10.50
Sliced ribeye with mushrooms, peppers, onions and provolone cheese
More about The Cookshack - College Station
The Cookshack - College Station
980 University Dr., College Station
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffles
|$13.79
|Tenders (5)
|$13.99
|Half Rack & 2 Tenders
|$19.99
More about Mariachi's Dine-In
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mariachi's Dine-In
5724 Locke, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Vegan Cumbia Fries
|$11.99
Crispy fries covered in cashew queso, your choice protein, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, vegan crema, pickled red cabbage.
|Chips & Cashew Queso (Vegan)
|$4.99
Cup $4.99 or Bowl $8.99
|Vegan Jackfruit Birria Tacos (4)
|$14.99
4 Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with jackfruit and melted vegan cheese with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.