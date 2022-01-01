Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fort Worth sandwich spots you'll love

Fort Worth restaurants
Must-try sandwich spots in Fort Worth

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

High Top Grub & Pub

609 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Wings$8.99
6 wings tossed in Frank's Red Hot sauce,
served with homemade ranch
Carnivore$16.99
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Salami. All the MEATS
The G.O.A.T.$15.99
Garlic Butter Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onions, Thyme, Balsamic Drizzle. An elegant punch to your taste buds, this greatness is the house favorite.
More about High Top Grub & Pub
Kincaid's image

 

Kincaid's

4825 Overton Ridge Blvd., Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Corny Dog$2.75
Okra$2.50
French Fry$2.50
More about Kincaid's
THE BEARDED LADY image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

THE BEARDED LADY

300 S Main St, Fort Worth

Avg 3.5 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CUP BRUSSELS$5.00
fried brussel sprouts, cranberries, tossed with our secret sauce, topped with bacon and house-made creamy sriracha sauce
BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS$12.00
roasted jalapenos stuffed with our braised pulled pork, wrapped in bacon and topped with pineapple chutney and cilantro, served with house dill ranch
BOTM$14.50
CALL FOR BURGER OF THE MONTH DETAILS
*NO MODIFICATIONS*
More about THE BEARDED LADY
Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (7592 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Single
Single Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
The Classic
Double Cheese Burger served with American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
Served with Marinara
More about Fat Shack
The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX image

 

The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX

500 University Drive, Ft. Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tenders (3)$10.49
Tenders (2)$8.99
Extra Sauce$0.39
More about The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
Banner pic

 

Berry Bites Cafe

2911 West Berry Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cuban$9.75
shredded pork, Ham, swiss ,dill pickle and mustard
Spicy Chicken Sub$8.75
Spicy chicken with grilled jalapenos, onion, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and Vinaigrette
Steak Sandwich$10.50
Sliced ribeye with mushrooms, peppers, onions and provolone cheese
More about Berry Bites Cafe
The Cookshack - College Station image

 

The Cookshack - College Station

980 University Dr., College Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Waffles$13.79
Tenders (5)$13.99
Half Rack & 2 Tenders$19.99
More about The Cookshack - College Station
Mariachi's Dine-In image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mariachi's Dine-In

5724 Locke, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (248 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Cumbia Fries$11.99
Crispy fries covered in cashew queso, your choice protein, pico de gallo, chipotle crema, vegan crema, pickled red cabbage.
Chips & Cashew Queso (Vegan)$4.99
Cup $4.99 or Bowl $8.99
Vegan Jackfruit Birria Tacos (4)$14.99
4 Consommé-dipped 4” corn tortillas filled with jackfruit and melted vegan cheese with a side of consommé, cilantro, onion, and lime.
More about Mariachi's Dine-In
Kincaid's image

 

Kincaid's

4901 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kincaid's
Salata image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Salata

2864 West Berry Street, Fort Worth

Avg 4.7 (155 reviews)
More about Salata
Clean Juice image

 

Clean Juice

5233 Marathon Ave, D115, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
More about Clean Juice
Salata image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS

Salata

520 Commerce Street, Fort Worth

Avg 4.7 (1325 reviews)
More about Salata
Jamba image

 

Jamba

101 W. 3rd Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
More about Jamba
Jamba image

 

Jamba

2805 Heritage Trace Parkway, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
More about Jamba

