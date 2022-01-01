Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fort Worth seafood restaurants you'll love

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Fort Worth

Coco Shrimp Watauga image

 

Coco Shrimp Watauga

7300 Denton Hwy, Watauga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lemon Herb$10.70
Side Rice$3.50
Spicy$10.70
More about Coco Shrimp Watauga
Coco Shrimp image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Coco Shrimp

318 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coco Taco$4.00
Keiki Plate$6.00
Butter Garlic$10.70
More about Coco Shrimp
Chef Point image

 

Chef Point

5901 Watauga Rd, Watauga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MONTE CRISTO$18.00
Turkey. Ham. Swiss. American. Wheat Bread. Seasoned Waffled Fries.
What Nots$12.00
Mushroom Caps. Three Cheese Blend. Garlic Butter Sauce.
LOBSTER BISQUE$15.00
Fresh lobster cooked to perfection in Chef’s blend of seasonings and cream sauce.
More about Chef Point
Tricky Fish image

SEAFOOD

Tricky Fish

5917 Convair Dr., Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Darn Good Salad*$11.00
Mixed greens, dried cranberry, spiced pecans, onion, bleu cheese, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
Shrimp Platter$14.00
Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
Macaroni & Cheese$12.00
Tillamook cheddar.
Add grilled chicken ($4)
Add grillee shrimp ($4.50)
More about Tricky Fish
Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood image

 

Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood

5317 Mansfield HWY, Forest Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bad Boy BBQ and Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

ReBirth of Food

404 S. Oakland Blvd, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Popular items
BBQ JACKFRUIT (VEGAN)$14.50
JACKFRUIT MARINATED OVER NIGHT TO ABSORB THE ZESTY FLAVORS AND TEXTURE BBQ CHICKEN, SAUT√âED WITH ONIONS, PEPPERS AND CHICKPEAS TO INCREASE TEXTURE, FULLNESS TO KEEP YOU FULL LONGER. SERVED WITH 2 SIDE DISHES.
Sauteed Shrimp Dinner$15.50
6 Jumbo Sauteed Shrimp with Onions & Peppers served with 2 side dishes.
Sauteed Shrimp (SEAFOOD ADD-ON)$5.75
4 Jumbo shrimp sautéed with onions and peppers.
More about ReBirth of Food
La Onda image

 

La Onda

2905 Race Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
More about La Onda

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Fried Rice

Sweet Potato Fries

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Southside

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Wedgwood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Fort Worth to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston