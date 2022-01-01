Fort Worth seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Fort Worth
More about Coco Shrimp Watauga
Coco Shrimp Watauga
7300 Denton Hwy, Watauga
|Popular items
|Lemon Herb
|$10.70
|Side Rice
|$3.50
|Spicy
|$10.70
More about Coco Shrimp
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Coco Shrimp
318 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Coco Taco
|$4.00
|Keiki Plate
|$6.00
|Butter Garlic
|$10.70
More about Chef Point
Chef Point
5901 Watauga Rd, Watauga
|Popular items
|MONTE CRISTO
|$18.00
Turkey. Ham. Swiss. American. Wheat Bread. Seasoned Waffled Fries.
|What Nots
|$12.00
Mushroom Caps. Three Cheese Blend. Garlic Butter Sauce.
|LOBSTER BISQUE
|$15.00
Fresh lobster cooked to perfection in Chef’s blend of seasonings and cream sauce.
More about Tricky Fish
SEAFOOD
Tricky Fish
5917 Convair Dr., Fort Worth
|Popular items
|Darn Good Salad*
|$11.00
Mixed greens, dried cranberry, spiced pecans, onion, bleu cheese, croutons, balsamic vinaigrette
|Shrimp Platter
|$14.00
Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$12.00
Tillamook cheddar.
Add grilled chicken ($4)
Add grillee shrimp ($4.50)
More about ReBirth of Food
ReBirth of Food
404 S. Oakland Blvd, Fort Worth
|Popular items
|BBQ JACKFRUIT (VEGAN)
|$14.50
JACKFRUIT MARINATED OVER NIGHT TO ABSORB THE ZESTY FLAVORS AND TEXTURE BBQ CHICKEN, SAUT√âED WITH ONIONS, PEPPERS AND CHICKPEAS TO INCREASE TEXTURE, FULLNESS TO KEEP YOU FULL LONGER. SERVED WITH 2 SIDE DISHES.
|Sauteed Shrimp Dinner
|$15.50
6 Jumbo Sauteed Shrimp with Onions & Peppers served with 2 side dishes.
|Sauteed Shrimp (SEAFOOD ADD-ON)
|$5.75
4 Jumbo shrimp sautéed with onions and peppers.
More about La Onda
La Onda
2905 Race Street, Fort Worth