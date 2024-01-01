Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve avocado rolls

Hooked on Sushi - Fort Worth

4750 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth

Avocado House Roll (vegetarian)$5.50
[5 pcs] avocado, rice wrapped with seaweed
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
More about Hooked on Sushi - Fort Worth
THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
A26. Crispy Avocado Crab Spring Rolls$7.95
Avocado, Imitation Crabmeat, tomato and red onions, Served with Sweet chili sauce
More about THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317

8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317, Fort Worth

Avocado Roll$7.50
More about Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317

