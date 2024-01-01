Avocado rolls in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve avocado rolls
More about Hooked on Sushi - Fort Worth
Hooked on Sushi - Fort Worth
4750 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth
|Avocado House Roll (vegetarian)
|$5.50
[5 pcs] avocado, rice wrapped with seaweed
may contain sesame seeds & green onions
More about THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|A26. Crispy Avocado Crab Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Avocado, Imitation Crabmeat, tomato and red onions, Served with Sweet chili sauce