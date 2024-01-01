Buffalo chicken pizza in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Pizza Buzz
5901 Watauga Road, Watauga
|14" Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$25.00
Our Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza is a topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing after cook.
|10" Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$16.00
Our Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza is a topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing after cook.
|18" NY Style Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$30.00
Our Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza is a topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing after cook.
ELE PIZZA
6124 Watauga Road, Watauga
|Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.00
Ignite your taste buds with our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and melty mozzarella combine for a fiery flavor sensation.
|XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.00
Ignite your taste buds with our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and melty mozzarella combine for a fiery flavor sensation.
|Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$17.00
Ignite your taste buds with our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and melty mozzarella combine for a fiery flavor sensation.