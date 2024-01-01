Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Pizza Buzz

5901 Watauga Road, Watauga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
14" Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza$25.00
Our Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza is a topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing after cook.
10" Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza$16.00
Our Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza is a topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing after cook.
18" NY Style Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza$30.00
Our Sweet Buffalo Chicken Pizza is a topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Chicken, with a drizzle of Ranch Dressing after cook.
ELE PIZZA

6124 Watauga Road, Watauga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.00
Ignite your taste buds with our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and melty mozzarella combine for a fiery flavor sensation.
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.00
Ignite your taste buds with our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and melty mozzarella combine for a fiery flavor sensation.
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Ignite your taste buds with our Buffalo Chicken Pizza. Spicy buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, and melty mozzarella combine for a fiery flavor sensation.
