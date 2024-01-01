Bulgogi in Fort Worth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Hooked on Sushi - Fort Worth

4750 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bulgogi Fries$14.50
fries topped w/ thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy mayo, green onions. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
Bento Bulgogi$13.50
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
Bulgogi Entrée$18.99
thinly sliced bulgogi beef marinated in soy sauce. served with miso soup, garden salad & rice.
More about Hooked on Sushi - Fort Worth
Item pic

 

The Original Mash'd - Fort Worth -

2948 Crockett St, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bulgogi Tacos$14.99
akaushi steak / bibb
lettuce / carrots / cilantro
/ lemon rice
More about The Original Mash'd - Fort Worth -

