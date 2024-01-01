Bulgogi in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about Hooked on Sushi - Fort Worth
Hooked on Sushi - Fort Worth
4750 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth
|Bulgogi Fries
|$14.50
fries topped w/ thinly sliced beef marinated in soy sauce, mozzarella cheese, spicy mayo, green onions. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
|Bento Bulgogi
|$13.50
served with miso soup, garden salad, white rice, 4pcs california roll, 2pcs pork gyoza, mixed tempura (no substitutions)
|Bulgogi Entrée
|$18.99
thinly sliced bulgogi beef marinated in soy sauce. served with miso soup, garden salad & rice.