Burritos in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve burritos
Pacos Mexican Cuisine
1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth
|Burrito
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.95
SALADS
Enchiladas Ole'
2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth
|KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO
|$6.00
|3:13 BURRITO
|$13.95
SANDWICHES
Galligaskins Submarines
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth
|Large Burrito
|$7.49
Served on a 12" flour tortilla with eggs, cheese, and your choice of protein.
Cafe' 6000
6000 Western Place GL50, FORT WORTH
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Breakfast meat , cheese, and egg wrapped in a tortilla
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Loaded Burrito
|$14.95
Choice of Grilled Chicken, Pulled Beef, Brisket, or Carnitas. Filled with Rice, Beans, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, and Guacamole
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Posado's Cafe
6770 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth
|Bean Burrito
|$3.99
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mariachi's Dine-In
5724 Locke, Fort Worth
|Epico Burrito Vegano
|$11.49
12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, beans, rice, vegan cheese, vegan crema, greens, pico de gallo.
|Burrito Grande
|$11.49
12” Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, French fries, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, queso, house cheese blend.
|Grilled Pina Burrito
|$11.49
12” Flour tortilla filled with pastor, grilled pineapple, rice, cheese, chipotle crema, lettuce, tomato, onion, cilantro
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe
401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
|RBF - Resting Burrito Face
|$11.00
Burrito with refried beans, cheddar, fried potatoes, and choice of filling:
+ CHICKEN - Green chili chicken filling & smothered in avocado mornay and salsa
+ BEEF - Seasoned ground beef filling and smothered in chili
+ VEGETARIAN - Avocado filling & smothered in avocado mornay