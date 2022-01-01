Caesar salad in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve caesar salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
High Top Grub & Pub
609 S Jennings Ave, Fort Worth
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan, Chili Flakes, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Caesar Dressing. A nicely tossed tangy classic.
PIZZA • SALADS
Zalat Pizza
843 Foch Street, Fort Worth
|1/2 Caesar Salad
|$3.99
Chopped romaine served with a side of Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan, and croutons.
|Caesar Salad
|$6.99
Chopped romaine served with a side of Caesar dressing, grated Parmesan, and croutons.
Zonk Burger
2919 Race Street, Fort Worth
|Caesar Salad
|$6.00
Romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan-style pepita seasoning, and vegan caesar dressing. Gluten-free option without croutons.
Chef Point
5901 Watauga Rd, Watauga
|SMALL CAESAR SALAD
|$5.00
Fresh romaine leaves and parmesan cheese tossed in house made Caesar dressing.
|LARGE CAESAR SALAD
|$10.00
Fresh romaine leaves and parmesan cheese tossed in house made Caesar dressing.
PIZZA
Fort Brewery & Pizza
2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth
|Caesar Salad Full
|$12.00
Romaine lettucek housemade casesar dressing, foccacia croutons, parmesean. Add chicken or prosciutto.
|Caesar Salad Side
|$6.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan and topped with Fort’s homemade focaccia croutons.