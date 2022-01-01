Cake in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve cake
More about J&J Oyster Bar
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
J&J Oyster Bar
612 University Dr, Fort Worth
|Crab Cakes Basket (2 pcs.)
|$20.95
w/fries and hushpuppies
More about Harvest Hall
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Cake Pop
|$3.99
|Strawberry Short Cake
|$8.00
Classic Strawberry Shortcake
|Coffee Cake
|$5.00
More about Tricky Fish
SEAFOOD
Tricky Fish
5917 Convair Dr., Fort Worth
|Crab Cakes
|$0.00
Remoulade, sweet & spicy slaw
More about SusieCakes - Fort Worth
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Fort Worth
1621 River Run #151, Fort Worth
|Celebration Cake
|$0.00
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|2 Tier Cake
|$250.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in your choice of white vanilla or chocolate buttercream with simple texture as seen in the photo. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
|$0.00
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!