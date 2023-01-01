Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth
/
Cannolis
Fort Worth restaurants that serve cannolis
Pizza Buzz
5418 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$5.00
Fried pastry dough with a sweet and creamy ricotta-based filling and chocolate chips.
More about Pizza Buzz
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$7.00
Cannoli, Ricotta, Chocolate Chips
More about Harvest Hall
Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Worth
French Fries
Turkey Clubs
Migas
Edamame
Pancakes
Reuben
Noodle Soup
Beef Noodle Soup
Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore
Arlington Heights
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Southside
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
TCU/West Cliff
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Far North
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Wedgwood
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Northeast
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More near Fort Worth to explore
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(85 restaurants)
Hurst
Avg 4
(19 restaurants)
Southlake
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Burleson
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Bedford
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Keller
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Colleyville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
No reviews yet
Aledo
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(657 restaurants)
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.4
(38 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(506 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston