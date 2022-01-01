Cheese fries in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Fat Shack
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth
|Cheese Fries
Served with Ranch
More about Cafe' 6000
Cafe' 6000
6000 Western Place GL50, FORT WORTH
|Grilled Cheese with fries
|$5.99
with fries
More about Rodeo Goat
Rodeo Goat
2836 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth
|CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE
|$10.00
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
|CHEESE FRIES SURPRISE
|$11.50
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños and (surprise!) our homemade chili - served with ranch and ketchup