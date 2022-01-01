Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Fort Worth

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve cheese fries

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (7592 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries
Served with Ranch
More about Fat Shack
Item pic

 

Cafe' 6000

6000 Western Place GL50, FORT WORTH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese with fries$5.99
with fries
More about Cafe' 6000
CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE image

 

Rodeo Goat

2836 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE FRIES NO SURPRISE$10.00
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños - served with ranch and ketchup
CHEESE FRIES SURPRISE$11.50
A large serving of Hand Punched Fries, topped with cheddar, bacon, jalapeños and (surprise!) our homemade chili - served with ranch and ketchup
More about Rodeo Goat
Eagle's Point Bar & Grill image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagle's Point Bar & Grill

1029 N Saginaw Blvd, Saginaw

Avg 4.3 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Original Bacon Cheese Fries$10.00
More about Eagle's Point Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Burritos

Fried Rice

Chicken Sandwiches

Spicy Noodles

Pork Chops

Waffles

Crispy Chicken

Sweet Potato Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Southside

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Wedgwood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Fort Worth to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston