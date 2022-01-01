Chicken enchiladas in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
SANDWICHES
Galligaskin's Submarines
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth
|Chicken Enchilada
|$2.99
La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108
600 N Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$12.00
THREE HAND ROLLED TORTILLAS FILLED WITH MELTED CHEESE AND SEASONED SHREDDED CHICKEN, TOPPED WITH ANY OF OUR DELICIOUS HOMEMADE SAUCES, SOUR CREAM AND QUESO FRESCO. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS AND SALAD.
El Fenix- Ridglea
6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
|Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
|Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$11.99
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Fajita Chicken & sour cream sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.