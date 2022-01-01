Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Fort Worth

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Galligaskins Submarines image

SANDWICHES

Galligaskin's Submarines

5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$2.99
More about Galligaskin's Submarines
Main pic

 

La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108

600 N Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$12.00
THREE HAND ROLLED TORTILLAS FILLED WITH MELTED CHEESE AND SEASONED SHREDDED CHICKEN, TOPPED WITH ANY OF OUR DELICIOUS HOMEMADE SAUCES, SOUR CREAM AND QUESO FRESCO. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS AND SALAD.
More about La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108
Item pic

 

El Fenix- Ridglea

6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate$11.99
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Fajita Chicken & sour cream sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
More about El Fenix- Ridglea

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Chili

Beef Soup

Cake

Sweet Corn

Cappuccino

Kale Salad

Avocado Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Southside

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Wedgwood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Fort Worth to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (569 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston