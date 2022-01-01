Chicken fajitas in Fort Worth
Enchiladas Ole
2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth
|WEEKLY SPECIAL - CHICKEN FAJITAS
Chicken Fajita Meal,
Feed 4,
Rice and Beans,
Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cheese, Guacamole
High Tower Cafe - Cherry St
801 Cherry St, Fort Worth
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$9.29
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108
600 N Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth
|CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$12.99
JUICY GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS SERVED ONTO A BED OF ONIONS AND GREEN PEPPERS IN A SIZZILING PLATE. SERVED WITH RICE, REFRIED BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS.
El Fenix- Ridglea
6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
|Sizzling Chicken Fajitas For Two
|$25.99
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.29
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Sizzling Chicken Fajitas
|$14.49
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.