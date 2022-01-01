Chicken fajitas in Fort Worth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas Ole

2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WEEKLY SPECIAL - CHICKEN FAJITAS
Chicken Fajita Meal,
Feed 4,
Rice and Beans,
Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cheese, Guacamole
High Tower Cafe - Cherry St

801 Cherry St, Fort Worth

Avg 4.9 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.29
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108

600 N Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN FAJITAS$12.99
JUICY GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS SERVED ONTO A BED OF ONIONS AND GREEN PEPPERS IN A SIZZILING PLATE. SERVED WITH RICE, REFRIED BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM, GUACAMOLE AND YOUR CHOICE OF TORTILLAS.
El Fenix- Ridglea

6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sizzling Chicken Fajitas For Two$25.99
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$11.29
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Sizzling Chicken Fajitas$14.49
With sautéed onions, bell peppers & tomatoes. Served with fresh made guacamole, sour cream, aged cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans & your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
