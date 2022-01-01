Chicken fried rice in Fort Worth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fort Worth restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen image

 

Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
F6. Crispy Chicken Sri-Ra-Cha Fried Rice$14.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots wok-fried rice with Sri-Ra-Cha hot sauce and fried chicken on top
More about Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
Noodles @ Boba Tea House image

 

Noodles @ Boba Tea House

7355 North Beach Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN FRIED RICE$7.49
KIDS CHICKEN FRIED RICE$7.49
More about Noodles @ Boba Tea House
Item pic

 

Harvest Hall

815 s. Main St, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fried Rice$12.50
More about Harvest Hall

