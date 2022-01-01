Chicken fried steaks in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
Galligaskin's Submarines
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth
|Chicken Fried Steak $5.49/$7.49/$10.49
Traditional chicken fried steak on an Italian sub loaf moistened with salad dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
Chef Point - 5901 Watauga Rd
5901 Watauga Rd, Watauga
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$19.00
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
|LIL' BIT OF CHICKEN FRIED - Chicken Fried Steak
|$22.00
Chicken-fried sirloin with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.