Chicken salad in Fort Worth

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Perrotti's Pizza
3021 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, mushrooms, green peppers, cheese and grilled chicken.
Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|T2. Thai House Salad with Grill Chicken
|$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing, with Grill Chicken.
SANDWICHES
Galligaskins Submarines
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, blackened chicken, and cheddar cheese
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, grilled chicken, and cheddar cheese
|Chicken Salad $4.99/$6.49/$8.49
Chicken salad served with salad dressing and topped with our special garnishes.
The Cookshack, Fort Worth, TX
500 University Drive, Ft. Worth
|Chicken Kale Salad
|$10.99
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth
|HG CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
|$18.00
crispy uncured-cherry smoked pork belly,pecorino romano, egg, tomato, pickled sweet peppers, shredded carrots & crispy shallots in HG ranch
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Avocado Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Shredded slow cooked chicken breast enveloped in avocado, spring greens, avocado slice
SANDWICHES
High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
801 Cherry St, Fort Worth
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
The Cookshack - College Station
980 University Dr., College Station
|Chicken Kale Salad
|$10.99