Chicken tenders in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth

Avg 4.4 (7592 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers (6)
Served with Honey Mustard
More about Fat Shack
Item pic

 

Berry Bites Cafe

2911 West Berry Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.50
More about Berry Bites Cafe
Item pic

 

Cafe' 6000

6000 Western Place GL50, FORT WORTH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.99
More about Cafe' 6000
Consumer pic

 

Harvest Hall

815 s. Main St, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Add Chicken Tender$3.00
Flaky Biscuit, Braised Collard Greens, Fried Egg, Hot Sauce and Ham
More about Harvest Hall
Chicken Tenders image

SANDWICHES

High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St

801 Cherry St, Fort Worth

Avg 4.9 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders$8.69
All White Chicken Tenders, Dressing of Choice, Texas Toast
More about High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
Item pic

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Posado's Cafe

6770 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth

Avg 4.1 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Strips$10.49
(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.
More about Posado's Cafe
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe image

 

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe

401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
Breaded and fried chicken breasts served with chips and a side of ketchup.
More about Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe

