Chicken tenders in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack
2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth
|Chicken Fingers (6)
Served with Honey Mustard
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Add Chicken Tender
|$3.00
Flaky Biscuit, Braised Collard Greens, Fried Egg, Hot Sauce and Ham
SANDWICHES
High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
801 Cherry St, Fort Worth
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.69
All White Chicken Tenders, Dressing of Choice, Texas Toast
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Posado's Cafe
6770 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth
|Fried Chicken Strips
|$10.49
(5) Fried chicken strips served with french fries.