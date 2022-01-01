Chicken wraps in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Taste Community Restaurant
Taste Community Restaurant
1200 S. Main Street, Fort Worth
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Marinated chicken with garlic sauce, tahini sauce, pickles, tomato, cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint wrapped in lavash. Served with crispy potatoes.
More about Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|T5. Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$12.95
White Meat Chicken, red and green onions, carrots, mint leaf, cilantro, cashew nut with lime sauce
More about Noodles @ Boba Tea House
Noodles @ Boba Tea House
7355 North Beach Street, Fort Worth
|CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS
|$9.49
|CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS
|$9.49
More about Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean
Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean
2929 CLEBURNE RD, FORT WORTH
|Chicken Wrap
|$8.95
Marinated chicken breast grilled with your choice of toppings and sauce in a pita wrap
|Chicken Shawarma wrap
|$8.95
Marinated dark meat chicken chopped off the spit and sauteed w/ onions & tomatoes
More about Harvest Hall
Harvest Hall
815 s. Main St, Grapevine
|Chicken Shaw Wrap
|$11.00
Shaved chicken off of our rotisserie broiler tucked in a large sag wrap with veggies.
|Chicken Kabob Wrap
|$11.00
Cubes of white chicken served in a wrap with veggies.
More about High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
SANDWICHES
High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
801 Cherry St, Fort Worth
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
|Chicken Greek Wrap
|$8.29
Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Feta, Cucumber, Tomato, Greek Vinaigrette, Olive Spread