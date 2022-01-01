Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Fort Worth

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Taste Community Restaurant image

 

Taste Community Restaurant

1200 S. Main Street, Fort Worth

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Marinated chicken with garlic sauce, tahini sauce, pickles, tomato, cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, and mint wrapped in lavash. Served with crispy potatoes.
More about Taste Community Restaurant
Item pic

 

Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
T5. Chicken Lettuce Wraps$12.95
White Meat Chicken, red and green onions, carrots, mint leaf, cilantro, cashew nut with lime sauce
More about Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
Noodles @ Boba Tea House image

 

Noodles @ Boba Tea House

7355 North Beach Street, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS$9.49

More about Noodles @ Boba Tea House
Chicken Wrap image

 

Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean

2929 CLEBURNE RD, FORT WORTH

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$8.95
Marinated chicken breast grilled with your choice of toppings and sauce in a pita wrap
Chicken Shawarma wrap$8.95
Marinated dark meat chicken chopped off the spit and sauteed w/ onions & tomatoes
More about Hedary's Fresh Mediterranean
Item pic

 

Harvest Hall

815 s. Main St, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Shaw Wrap$11.00
Shaved chicken off of our rotisserie broiler tucked in a large sag wrap with veggies.
Chicken Kabob Wrap$11.00
Cubes of white chicken served in a wrap with veggies.
More about Harvest Hall
Chicken Fajita Wrap image

SANDWICHES

High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St

801 Cherry St, Fort Worth

Avg 4.9 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
Chicken Greek Wrap$8.29
Chicken, Rice, Lettuce, Feta, Cucumber, Tomato, Greek Vinaigrette, Olive Spread
More about High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St

