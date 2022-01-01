Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve chilaquiles

La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108

600 N Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth

CHILAQUILES TORTA$9.50
FOUR EGGS SCRAMBLED WITH FRIED TORTILLA CHIPS PUT INTO A BIG SANDWICH MADE WITH TELERA BREAD. TOPPED WITH MONTREY CHEESE, REFRIED BEANS, CILANTRO, FRESH ONIONS, AND YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE.
CHILAQUILES$10.50
HOMEMADE CHIP TORTILLAS SIMMERED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SALSA AND TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS AND QUESO FRESCO. SERVED WITH HOMEMADE POTATOES AND REFRIED BEANS.
More about La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108
Toasted Coffee

2972 Crockett Street, Ft Worth

Chilaquiles Amigos!$11.00
Eggs scrambled with assorted cheeses, mixed peppers, onions, tortillas, & green cilantro sauce with a side of black beans
More about Toasted Coffee
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX

401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth

Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn maza tortilla chips fried in house-made roasted chipotle sauce, topped with chorizo and a sunny-side-up egg
More about Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
BREWED - Fort Worth - 801 W Magnolia Ave

801 W Magnolia Ave, Fort Worth

Chilaquiles$14.00
More about BREWED - Fort Worth - 801 W Magnolia Ave

