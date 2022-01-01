Chilaquiles in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108
La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108
600 N Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth
|CHILAQUILES TORTA
|$9.50
FOUR EGGS SCRAMBLED WITH FRIED TORTILLA CHIPS PUT INTO A BIG SANDWICH MADE WITH TELERA BREAD. TOPPED WITH MONTREY CHEESE, REFRIED BEANS, CILANTRO, FRESH ONIONS, AND YOUR CHOICE OF SAUCE.
|CHILAQUILES
|$10.50
HOMEMADE CHIP TORTILLAS SIMMERED IN YOUR CHOICE OF SALSA AND TOPPED WITH TWO EGGS AND QUESO FRESCO. SERVED WITH HOMEMADE POTATOES AND REFRIED BEANS.
More about Toasted Coffee
Toasted Coffee
2972 Crockett Street, Ft Worth
|Chilaquiles Amigos!
|$11.00
Eggs scrambled with assorted cheeses, mixed peppers, onions, tortillas, & green cilantro sauce with a side of black beans
More about Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe - Fort Worth, TX
401 Bryan Ave, Fort Worth
|Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn maza tortilla chips fried in house-made roasted chipotle sauce, topped with chorizo and a sunny-side-up egg