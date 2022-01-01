Chili in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve chili
Wily Wieners
2929 Race St, Fort Worth
|Chili Fresco
|$7.95
Rich Chili Cheese sauce, Sour Cream, Diced Tomato served on top of your meat of choice. Served up on a steamed bun.
Noodles @ Boba Tea House
7355 North Beach Street, Fort Worth
|LEMONGRASS CHILI
|$11.99
SANDWICHES
Galligaskins Submarines
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth
|Chili
|$2.99
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth
|BISON CHILI FRITO PIE
|$13.00
bison chili, over fritos with shredded cheddar, sour cream, pickled jalapeños & green onion
|BISON CHILI BOWL
|$13.00
our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, ground bison, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion
|CUP OF BISON CHILI
|$7.00
our award winning chili made with spicy chiles, ground bison, black, pinto & kidney beans, topped with cheddar & green onion
SANDWICHES
High Tower Cafe #18 Cherry St
801 Cherry St, Fort Worth
|Chili
|$4.49