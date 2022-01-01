Cobb salad in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve cobb salad
SANDWICHES
High Tower Cafe - Cherry St
801 Cherry St, Fort Worth
|Cobb Salad
|$11.49
Iceberg, Romaine, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Cheddar, Blue Cheese Crumbles.
Twisted Root Burger - East Plano
6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
|Mexican Cobb Salad
|$10.49
Tender grilled chicken breast, diced tomatoes, avocado, chorizo & queso fresco on a bed of mixed greens, tossed with Chipotle Ranch dressing.