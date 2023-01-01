Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rolls in Fort Worth

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve crab rolls

Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen image

 

THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
A26. Crispy Avocado Crab Spring Rolls$7.95
Avocado, Imitation Crabmeat, tomato and red onions, Served with Sweet chili sauce
More about THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
Main pic

 

Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317

8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Salad Hand Roll$7.00
More about Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317
Item pic

 

ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Fort Worth - ZAAP Kitchen - WestBend

1621 River Run, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cream Cheese Rolls$6.99
(5pcs) A mixture of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, and white onions wrapped in eggroll shell and deep fried. Served with thin sweet & sour sauce.
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Fort Worth - ZAAP Kitchen - WestBend

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Chicken Wraps

Waffles

Garlic Bread

Steamed Rice

California Rolls

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Volcano Rolls

Yellow Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Southside

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Wedgwood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Fort Worth to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (683 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (236 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (462 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston