Crab rolls in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve crab rolls
THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|A26. Crispy Avocado Crab Spring Rolls
|$7.95
Avocado, Imitation Crabmeat, tomato and red onions, Served with Sweet chili sauce
Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317
8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317, Fort Worth
|Crab Salad Hand Roll
|$7.00
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Fort Worth - ZAAP Kitchen - WestBend
1621 River Run, Fort Worth
|Crab Cream Cheese Rolls
|$6.99
(5pcs) A mixture of imitation crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, and white onions wrapped in eggroll shell and deep fried. Served with thin sweet & sour sauce.