Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Fort Worth

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen image

 

Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
F6. Crispy Chicken Sri-Ra-Cha Fried Rice$14.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots wok-fried rice with Sri-Ra-Cha hot sauce and fried chicken on top
A4. Crispy Chicken Spring Roll (4pcs)$6.95
Wok-fired, seasoned chicken, mixed glass noodles, carrots and onions, served with sweet chili sauce
More about Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth

1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles
More about HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
Mighty Chick image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Mighty Chick

8247 rufe snow dr. Ste 500, Watauga

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken SANDO$9.95
CRISPY CHICKEN TOPPED WITH COMEBACK SAUCE AND HOUSE MADE VINEGAR SLAW & PICKLES
More about Mighty Chick

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Chili

Chips And Salsa

Sweet Potato Fries

Beef Soup

Caesar Salad

Beef Noodle Soup

Turkey Clubs

Beef Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Southside

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Wedgwood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Fort Worth to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (286 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston