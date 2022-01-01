Crispy chicken in Fort Worth
Thai Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|F6. Crispy Chicken Sri-Ra-Cha Fried Rice
|$14.95
Fresh cracked egg, scrambled with onions, tomatoes, peas, carrots wok-fried rice with Sri-Ra-Cha hot sauce and fried chicken on top
|A4. Crispy Chicken Spring Roll (4pcs)
|$6.95
Wok-fired, seasoned chicken, mixed glass noodles, carrots and onions, served with sweet chili sauce
HG SPLY CO - Fort Worth
1621 River Run Suite 176, Fort Worth
|CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
sharp white cheddar, HG ranch, shredded lettuce & tomato
|CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
crispy chicken breast, brussels & kale slaw,
honey mustard & dill pickles