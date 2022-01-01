Enchiladas in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve enchiladas
SALADS
Enchiladas Ole'
2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth
|A La Carte Enchilada
|$3.00
|FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL
12 Enchiladas,
Includes:
Rice and Beans,
Chips and Salsa
|HOLY MOLE ENCHILADAS
|$16.95
SANDWICHES
Galligaskins Submarines
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth
|Chicken Enchilada
|$2.99
TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN
Posado's Cafe
6770 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth
|Beef Enchilada
|$3.99
|Enchilada de Tres
|$14.29
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
|Primo Enchiladas Dinner
|$15.19
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
Meso Maya
3050 S Hulen St., Fort Worth
|Enchiladas Mole
|$14.00
pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, monterey jack chesse, housemade white corn tortillas, mole poblano
|Enchiladas Del Mar
|$18.00
jumbo lump crab meat, adobo shrimp, fresh avocado, chihuahua & muenster cheese, housemade white corn tortillas, roasted creamy tomatillo sauce
|Enchiladas Brisket
|$14.50
slowly cooked brisket with caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, queso fresco, housemade white corn tortillas, tomatillo guajillo
SEAFOOD
Tricky Fish
5917 Convair Dr., Fort Worth
|Seafood Enchiladas
|$14.00
Shrimp & crab layered corn tortillas topped with queso and fried eggs. Breakfast potatoes.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mariachi's Dine-In
5724 Locke, Fort Worth
|Vegan Enchilada Plate
|$9.50
|Enchilada Plate
|$9.50
El Fenix
6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$9.49
Made with aged Wisconsin Cheddar, onions with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
|Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$11.99
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Fajita Chicken & sour cream sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.