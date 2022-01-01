Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Fort Worth

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve enchiladas

Pacos Mexican Cuisine image

 

Pacos Mexican Cuisine

1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchilada$5.95
More about Pacos Mexican Cuisine
Enchiladas Ole' image

SALADS

Enchiladas Ole'

2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
A La Carte Enchilada$3.00
FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL
12 Enchiladas,
Includes:
Rice and Beans,
Chips and Salsa
HOLY MOLE ENCHILADAS$16.95
More about Enchiladas Ole'
Galligaskins Submarines image

SANDWICHES

Galligaskins Submarines

5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1924 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada$2.99
More about Galligaskins Submarines
Enchilada de Tres image

TACOS • GRILL • CHICKEN

Posado's Cafe

6770 Fossil Bluff Dr, Fort Worth

Avg 4.1 (809 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Enchilada$3.99
Enchilada de Tres$14.29
One cheese with tomatillo verde sauce, one chicken with sour cream sauce, and one seasoned beef with ranchero sauce.
Primo Enchiladas Dinner$15.19
Choice of (1) Primo Meat with your choice of sauce.
More about Posado's Cafe
Item pic

 

Meso Maya

3050 S Hulen St., Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Mole$14.00
pulled roasted adobo chicken breast, caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, monterey jack chesse, housemade white corn tortillas, mole poblano
Enchiladas Del Mar$18.00
jumbo lump crab meat, adobo shrimp, fresh avocado, chihuahua & muenster cheese, housemade white corn tortillas, roasted creamy tomatillo sauce
Enchiladas Brisket$14.50
slowly cooked brisket with caramelized onions, cilantro, roasted poblanos, queso fresco, housemade white corn tortillas, tomatillo guajillo
More about Meso Maya
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Tricky Fish

5917 Convair Dr., Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Enchiladas$14.00
Shrimp & crab layered corn tortillas topped with queso and fried eggs. Breakfast potatoes.
More about Tricky Fish
Mariachi's Dine-In image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mariachi's Dine-In

5724 Locke, Fort Worth

Avg 4.5 (248 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Enchilada Plate$9.50
Enchilada Plate$9.50
More about Mariachi's Dine-In
Item pic

 

El Fenix

6931 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Enchilada Plate$9.49
Made with aged Wisconsin Cheddar, onions with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Fajita Chicken Enchilada Plate$11.99
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Fajita Chicken & sour cream sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
More about El Fenix

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Chips And Salsa

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Sweet Corn

Pork Chops

Steamed Rice

French Toast

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Southside

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Wedgwood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Fort Worth to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (475 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (223 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston