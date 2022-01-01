French toast in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve french toast
More about Wily Wieners
Wily Wieners
2929 Race St, Fort Worth
|Stuffed French Toast
|$9.95
Our tasty buns stuffed with cream cheese and french-toast-a-tized (patent pending). Served with berries and syrup.
|Blueberry French Toast Dog
|$9.95
French toast bun with our hand crafted breakfast sausage, topped with fresh blueberry syrup.
More about Pacos Mexican Cuisine
Pacos Mexican Cuisine
1508 W. Magnolia ave, Fort Worth
|French Toast
|$6.95
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
2972 Crockett Street, Ft Worth
|French My Toast
|$9.00
Two golden-brown french toasts with whipped honey butter & maple syrup & served with fruit