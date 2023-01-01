Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve garlic bread

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue

3021 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (2663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Cheesy Bread$14.99
Cheesy bread with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. 16" Giant, 12" Medium, or 8" Personal sizes.
More about Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
Pizza Verde

5716 Locke Ave, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*NEW* Pesto Garlic Bread$10.00
Our newest menu item! Thick garlic bread smothered in pesto, butter, and tons of seasonings. Paired with a big side of marinara. Add a side of Caesar dressing for $1.25!
More about Pizza Verde
Perrotti's Pizza - Sycamore - 5228 Sycamore School Rd #112

5228 Sycamore School Rd #112, fort worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Cheesy Bread$14.99
Cheesy bread with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese. 16" Giant, 12" Medium, or 8" Personal sizes.
More about Perrotti's Pizza - Sycamore - 5228 Sycamore School Rd #112

