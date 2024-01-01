Grilled chicken salad in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Pearl Snap Kolaches -
4006 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth
|Grilled Chicken Signature Salad
|$8.00
THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|T2. Thai House Salad with Grill Chicken
|$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrot, cashew nut, raisin served with special house-made peanut dressing, with Grill Chicken.
SANDWICHES
Galligaskin's Submarines
5817 CAMP BOWIE BLVD, Fort Worth
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, grilled chicken, and cheddar cheese