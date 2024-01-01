Gyoza in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve gyoza
Hooked on Sushi - Fort Worth
4750 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.99
6 pcs deep fried w/ ponzu sauce. may contain sesame seeds & green onions.
THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth
|A13. Gyoza Steamed or Deep Fried (5pcs)
|$6.95
Steamed or deep Fried handcrafted pork dumpling in Japanese style with our house-made sauce
Wabi House I Ft. Worth
1229 8th Ave #227, Fort Worth
|Gyoza
|$8.50
house made pork gyoza, ginger, napa cabbage