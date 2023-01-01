Lasagna in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Pizza Buzz
Pizza Buzz
5418 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth
|Lasagna Pizza
|$13.99
April Pizza Of The Month - Lasagna Pizza has Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Sausage, Beef, Dollops of Ricotta, and finished with sprinkle of basil.
More about Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
3021 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth
|Homemade Lasagna
|$14.99
Layers of beef, ricotta, homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Comes with an order of breadsticks.