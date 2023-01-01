Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Fort Worth

Go
Fort Worth restaurants
Toast

Fort Worth restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

 

Pizza Buzz

5418 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna Pizza$13.99
April Pizza Of The Month - Lasagna Pizza has Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Sausage, Beef, Dollops of Ricotta, and finished with sprinkle of basil.
More about Pizza Buzz
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue

3021 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (2663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Lasagna$14.99
Layers of beef, ricotta, homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Comes with an order of breadsticks.
More about Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
Item pic

 

Perrotti's Pizza - Sycamore - 5228 Sycamore School Rd #112

5228 Sycamore School Rd #112, fort worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Lasagna$14.99
Layers of beef, ricotta, homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese. Comes with an order of breadsticks.
More about Perrotti's Pizza - Sycamore - 5228 Sycamore School Rd #112

Browse other tasty dishes in Fort Worth

Muffins

Chicken Fajitas

Turkey Clubs

Milkshakes

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Fort Worth to explore

Arlington Heights

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Southside

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

TCU/West Cliff

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Far North

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Wedgwood

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Fort Worth to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Burleson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

North Richland Hills

No reviews yet

Aledo

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (600 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (441 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston