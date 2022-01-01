Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve meatball subs

PIZZA

Fort Brewery & Pizza

2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Sub$13.00
Our homemade focaccia bun filled with sliced meatballs, melted mozzarella, smothered in marinara and topped with shredded parmesan. Served with baked twisty fries.
More about Fort Brewery & Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue

3021 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (2663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$8.99
Meatballs in a fresh roll, with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
More about Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
Perrotti's Pizza - Sycamore - 5228 Sycamore School Rd #112

5228 Sycamore School Rd #112, fort worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Sub$8.99
Meatballs in a fresh roll, with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
More about Perrotti's Pizza - Sycamore - 5228 Sycamore School Rd #112

