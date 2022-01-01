Meatball subs in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA
Fort Brewery & Pizza
2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth
|Meatball Sub
|$13.00
Our homemade focaccia bun filled with sliced meatballs, melted mozzarella, smothered in marinara and topped with shredded parmesan. Served with baked twisty fries.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
3021 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth
|Meatball Sub
|$8.99
Meatballs in a fresh roll, with marinara and mozzarella cheese.