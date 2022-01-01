Migas in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve migas
La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108
La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108
600 N Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth
|MIGAS
|$10.50
FOUR EGGS SCRAMBLED WITH FRIED TORTILLA CHIPS. SERVED WITH HOMEMADE POTATOES, REFRIED BEANS AND TOAST.
Spiral Diner & Bakery, Fort Worth
Spiral Diner & Bakery, Fort Worth
1314 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth
|Viva Las Migas
|$11.99
Tofu scramble with corn chips, bacun bits, tomatoes, black olives, corn, zucchini, and salsa. Topped with guac, sour cream, and served with your choice of flour tortillas or corn chips on the side.