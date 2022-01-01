Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Migas in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve migas

La Pasadita - 600 N Las Vegas Trail, White Settlement, Tx. 76108

600 N Las Vegas Trail, Fort Worth

MIGAS$10.50
FOUR EGGS SCRAMBLED WITH FRIED TORTILLA CHIPS. SERVED WITH HOMEMADE POTATOES, REFRIED BEANS AND TOAST.
Spiral Diner & Bakery, Fort Worth

1314 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth

Viva Las Migas$11.99
Tofu scramble with corn chips, bacun bits, tomatoes, black olives, corn, zucchini, and salsa. Topped with guac, sour cream, and served with your choice of flour tortillas or corn chips on the side.
