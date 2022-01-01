Milkshakes in Fort Worth
Fort Worth restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Fat Shack - Fort Worth
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fat Shack - Fort Worth
2858 W Berry St., Fort Worth
|Large Milkshake
|$0.00
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
|Small Milkshake
|$0.00
Warning: All Milkshakes may contain traces of peanuts.
More about Chill-N Nitrogen Fort Worth
Chill-N Nitrogen Fort Worth
2743 S. Hulen St., Fort Worth
|Milkshake
|$7.45
|Milkshake
|$7.45