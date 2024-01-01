Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad see in Fort Worth

Fort Worth restaurants
Fort Worth restaurants that serve pad see

N3. Pad See Ew image

 

THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen

14150 Trinity Blvd #1100, Fort Worth

Avg 4.6 (170 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
N3. Pad See Ew$13.95
Wok-stir-fried flat noodles cooked in our house-made sauce with egg, broccoli, and carrot
More about THAI - Street Bowl Scratch Kitchen
Item pic

 

ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - WestBend - Fort Worth

1621 River Run, Fort Worth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pad See Ew (Sweet Soy Sauce Noodles)$12.99
Thick rice noodles in sweet black soy sauce mixture with eggs, carrots, & broccoli.
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - WestBend - Fort Worth
Consumer pic

 

Harvest Hall

815 s. Main St, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pad See Eew$14.00
Thick, flat rice noodle sautéed black soy sauce, broccoli, carrots, eggs
More about Harvest Hall

